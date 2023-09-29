Keep the family together

News of the Senators’ approval of the divorce bill is a heavy blow to ordinary husbands and wives who work hard daily for the family’s material, emotional and spiritual well-being.

Meaningful legislation is what we need, not a callous disservice to the family. Divorce is a convenient exit for couples who encounter difficulties. Varied temperaments may trigger fights but couples do certainly have lovable character traits too. After all, they fell in love, got married and had children. Thus, husband and wife, despite defects, and with self-giving effort, can strive to be lovable once again, after a misunderstanding.

Divorce opens the way to re-marriage, that may end up in yet, another divorce. And children suffer the most as a consequence. Parents, think of your children who want to be happy too like you, not only with material things, but with both parents around, who they see as selflessly working hard for the family. Patience, temperance, fidelity, cheerfulness, spirit of service and responsibility, among others, are virtues that are “caught” from the examples as shown and lived by the parents. Thus, we have a virtuous cycle of responsible citizens for generations to come. Indeed, a happy family is the foundation for a good society.

To help keep the family intact, a saint aptly advised that “the secret of married happiness lies in everyday things, not in daydreams. It lies in finding the hidden joy of coming home in the evening, in affectionate relations with their children, in the everyday work in which the whole family cooperates; in good humor in the face of difficulties that should be met with a sporting spirit; in making the best use of all the advantages that civilization offers to help us rear children, to make the house pleasant and life more simple.”

-- Ching D. Aunario

[email protected]