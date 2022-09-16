^

Opinion

‘A long road to P20 rice’

SKETCHES - Ana Marie Pamintuan - The Philippine Star
September 16, 2022 | 12:00am

Before this story goes the way of the P20-a-kilo rice, authorities should stop trying to bring down the price of white refined sugar by press release.

Washed sugar cannot be lumped together as “and / or” white sugar. Any panadero and other major consumers of sugar will tell you that the two sweeteners are markedly different from each other – not just in color, taste and uses in cooking and baking, but most crucially in price: washed is about 30 to 40 percent cheaper than the other.

So when major supermarket chains commit to bring down the price of sugar to P70 a kilo, the government should first clarify if this refers to washed or white refined. Perhaps there was a misunderstanding over what precisely was committed.

And when authorities see price signages of P70 a kilo for sugar in the supermarkets, they should first check out the fine print for the type of sugar. Because I buy groceries regularly in the large supermarket chains, and so far the prices of white refined sugar still range from around P90 to a whopping P140+ per kilo.

Only washed sugar is available for P70+ per kilo. Anyone who says “washed and / or white sugar” is being retailed at P70 per kilo is a barefaced liar.

Then there’s the executive order reserving all cane sugar production to the domestic market. Major sugar millers have said that in reality, because of falling local production, no domestic sugar has been classified as “A” or for export (mainly to the United States) since 2019.

The pandemic lockdowns made shipping sugar especially across the vast Pacific Ocean even more difficult and expensive, the millers said. So all domestic production ended up for local consumption, they say – and still the supply has been inadequate.

The fact that President Marcos has approved the importation of 150,000 metric tons of white refined sugar – expected to arrive next month – proves that the shortage is not merely due to hoarding or price manipulation. Or a mere figment of the imagination of agricultural scientist Leocadio Sebastian, who got thrown under the bus to save the hide of President Marcos’ executive secretary.

*      *      *

Even peasant groups are saying that local agricultural production is down. While they initially hailed agrarian reform, they say the beneficiaries did not get the necessary farm support, funding access, post-harvest and marketing assistance to make their five-hectare plots viable.

Danny Carranza, secretary-general of farmers’ group Katarungan, cited these problems as the reason why beneficiaries of agrarian reform in what used to be the country’s largest sugar estate, Hacienda Luisita in Tarlac, are barely surviving these days.

Luisita, owned by the family of the late Corazon Aquino, initially managed to hold on to the estate, through a provision included by the landowning lawmakers in the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law that allowed large agricultural estates to distribute stocks rather than parcel out land to tenant farmers. Rodrigo Duterte, during his presidency, described the option as the “biggest aberration” in CARP implementation.

Actual land distribution of Luisita began in 2013, during Noynoy Aquino’s presidency.

Ferdinand Marcos the elder had launched land reform during his presidency, allocating an initial seven hectares per beneficiary. Will Junior pick up where daddy dearest left off, or will he abandon CARP in the name of economies of scale, and instead pursue other means of boosting food production and improving the plight of agriculture workers?

At least BBM isn’t kidding himself about his campaign promise of rice at P20 per kilo. Last Wednesday, he conceded that P20-a-kilo rice will take some time to achieve: “It’s a long road there, it’s not going to be easy.”

In the meantime, he’s considering granting rice allowance to government workers.

*      *      *

Last week at my suki rice wholesaler, the cheapest rice available was local regular milled at P34 per kilo for purchases by the sack. The mid-priced premium well-milled ranged from P38 to P44 a kilo.

The P20 a kilo is not only an “aspiration” of BBM but the price farmers’ wish for their palay. As of Wednesday, according to Carranza, palay price was at a low P12 per kilo, even as prices of imported urea and other farm inputs have skyrocketed.

What about the farmers’ share in the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, meant to assist farmers in boosting production as the government allowed a flood of imports under the Rice Tariffication Law?

To illustrate the insufficiency of the aid, Carranza cited the P25,000 that a farmer can obtain as credit for enhancing production capabilities. After the fund goes through the credit availment process, with fees collected at nearly every step, the farmer is left with only about P19,000, he said.

BBM is reviving his father’s Masagana ’99 program, through Masagana 150. Whether it will allow the country to be at least self-sufficient in rice if not an exporter remains to be seen.

At my suki rice dealer last week, “pandan” rice from Thailand and Vietnam were priced lower than “pandan” from Nueve Ecija. And the imports were more fragrant than the local.

“Miracle rice” or IR8 – which had double the yield of previous rice varieties and was credited with helping reduce hunger in much of the developing world – was developed and rolled out in 1966 at the International Rice Research Institute at the University of the Philippines in Los Baños, Laguna.

Our neighbors learned from the Philippines, so there is no reason why the country cannot be competitive in food production.

PACIFIC OCEAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Asim and ‘arrive’

SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
This is how Sen. Ronald dela Rosa describes the style of law enforcement under the new administration: kulang sa asim, kulang sa “arrive” or dating.
Opinion
fbtw

The politics of succession

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 day ago
The Mangudadatu family of Maguindanao, once portrayed in the media as the underdog to their rival, the Ampatuan family that perpetrated the now infamous Maguindanao massacre, is not so, well, saintly.
Opinion
fbtw

How Marxist missed boat on RM Awards

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 1 day ago
Most politicians clawing their way to the top may have been shocked to hear that a former state health minister of India actually declined this year’s 64th Ramon Magsaysay Award, regarded as the Asian version...
Opinion
fbtw

‘The best and the brightest?’

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 2 days ago
More than two months after the 19th Congress formally opened its first regular sessions, not one of the Cabinet nominees of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has hurdled confirmation.
Opinion
fbtw

EDITORIAL - Term extension as a gift

1 day ago
As promised by congressmen, the House of Representatives has approved on second reading another postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, from December this year to December 2023. Approval...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest

EDITORIAL - End of the line for COVID

46 minutes ago
From the chief of the World Health Organization himself comes a welcome pronouncement: the end is in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opinion
fbtw

Transport obstacles push up food prices

GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | 46 minutes ago
Garlic prices at the grocery store shocked environment lawyer Virginia Suarez: P400 a kilo from Ilocos, P150 a kilo from China
Opinion
fbtw

‘The other pandemic’

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 46 minutes ago
In the Philippines, 189 of every 100,000 Filipinos are afflicted with cancer, while four Filipinos die of cancer every hour or 96 patients every day.
Opinion
fbtw

Flimsy reason

A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Jose C. Sison | 46 minutes ago
This is another case of foreign divorce that is recognized here.
Opinion
fbtw

Honor the facility first

CTALK - By Cito Beltran | 46 minutes ago
Depending on who or which political party is in power, there is always some politician who comes up with the idea of renaming NAIA or renaming it back to the Manila International Airport.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with