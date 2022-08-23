^

Opinion

Solidarity of voices

TOWARDS JUSTICE - Emmeline Aglipay-Villar - The Philippine Star
August 23, 2022 | 12:00am

“When a reader falls in love with a book, it leaves its essence inside him, like radioactive fallout in an arable field, and after that there are certain crops that will no longer grow in him, while other, stranger, more fantastic growths may occasionally be produced.”

These are words from renowned author Salman Rushdie, who was the victim of a vicious stabbing attack on stage last Aug. 12 after living for 33 years under the threat of a fatwa calling for his death. Iran’s foreign ministry, in denying any link to the attacker, has stated that the blame should lie solely on Rushdie and his supporters as he had “exposed himself to public indignation.”

Fortunately, Mr. Rushdie survived the attack, even after receiving stab wounds to the neck and chest. The extent of any recovery, however, is still uncertain and as of this writing he remains in critical condition… hardly surprising given that he allegedly sustained damage to his liver and severed nerves in his arm and one eye.

This brutal attack can and should be condemned in the strongest terms, without reservation. It deserves this condemnation independently of what one thinks of Rushdie’s works, or what one thinks of Rushdie as an individual, either as a writer or a public figure. This was a public, violent attack on a literary writer, and as such it was both literally and symbolically an attack on free expression.

Free expression has always been a contested concept, from the suppression of criticism by ancient tyrants to the back-and-forth between accountability and witch-hunting that so characterize modern “culture wars.” Already there are those who would wrongly equate the near-fatal attack on Rushdie with so-called “cancelling” on social media and there are also those who would put on the same level demands for diversity in media with a bounty placed for the death of a human being.

Such false equivalences should be firmly and swiftly rebutted – but those who would make them should be allowed to make them and be allowed to speak. That words have power is a lesson one would hope we need not re-learn – not when this is so evident from the frequent and desperate attempts to suppress them. But the acknowledgement of this power can come with both the need for accountability as well as the need to safeguard free speech and expression.

There are types of speech that cause direct harm, and those who are marginalized and vulnerable know it best: the type of verbal abuse and harassment women so commonly face, for example, is one of the reasons why we needed the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act. In an age where malicious words can be hurled en masse at unwilling recipients, where willful misinformation can endanger the lives of hundreds of thousands in a pandemic, the idea that any and all speech should be allowable at all times is not one which is consistent with a desire to protect the most vulnerable of society.

Yet freedom of expression is so important, so essential – not only to hold powers accountable but for the cultural evolution that is an integral part to what makes us human – that it must always be the rule and not the exception, and any limitations placed upon it by a government must be rigorously justified and exceedingly narrow and specific in scope.

The freedom to express oneself, to speak one’s mind, is a good in and of itself. It is a good regardless of the artistic merit of the expression, regardless of the eloquence of the speech. It is a formative freedom, without which we are unable to ever learn anything, for without the freedom to speak for ourselves, we are unable to think for ourselves – unable to form our own identities. We create ourselves through our consciously chosen words and actions, we learn through consciously correcting our mistakes. Even for those of us who do not make a living from art or the written word, the freedom of speech and expression is a matter of life or death, of identity.

And so we must condemn those that would do violence to writers, to artists, to poets and journalists – not only because we condemn violence itself but also because we must condemn those that would deprive us of voices – whether these be those of geniuses or children; those that are prolific or those that write a single phrase; those that comfort us or those that disturb us. We must condemn those who would deprive us of information that provide us choices; information that would provide us enlightenment and growth; information that can save us and change our lives for the better.

More – we must resist. We must resist the chilling effect that the perpetrators desire. We must speak our own truths and provide a space for others to safely do the same, for every voice raised adds to the sum total of human culture, no matter how small that voice or how seemingly mundane its contribution. We are enriched by more voices, by diverse voices, and each voice is as unique and irreplaceable as the person to whom it belongs.

Rushdie’s voice matters. My voice matters. Your voice, dear reader, matters.

I began this column with Rushdie’s words, and so it is fitting that I end with them as well, from remarks delivered at the PEN America Emergency World Voices Congress of Writers that resonate all the more strongly now:

“A poem will not stop a bullet. A novel cannot defuse a bomb. Not all satirists are heroes. But we are not helpless. Even after Orpheus was torn to pieces, his severed head, floating down the river Hebrus, went on singing, reminding us that song is stronger than death. We can sing the truth and name the liars. We can stand in solidarity with our fellows on the front lines and magnify their voices by adding our own.”

Let us magnify. Let us add. Let us speak. Let us write.

Let us all stand in solidarity against those that would silence with violence.

ANTI-VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN AND CHILDREN ACT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Glory be to the wife

CTALK - By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
By all indicators, Jose is a great guy doing so well in his career, raking in large amounts of cash through his multiple income streams.
Opinion
fbtw

Hitching on Starlink a bumpy space ride

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 2 days ago
Government officials must aim high in looking for ways to provide the “Free WiFi for All” promised under Republic Act 10929, but also keep their feet firmly on the ground so as not to be carried away...
Opinion
fbtw

Wrong place, wrong time?

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 3 days ago
Dismissed deputy immigration commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles and retired police colonel Wally Sombero have started serving their life sentences for plunder at the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa.
Opinion
fbtw

Back to school, more traffic woes, too

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
Today is the first day of the resumption of face-to-face classes in many, if not all, public and private schools all over the country.
Opinion
fbtw

PBBM’s major assets: articulateness and eloquence

BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. - By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 2 days ago
As I head back to Washington, D.C. after being in Manila for several weeks, I am very pleased to know that I will have a good working relationship with our new Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ric Manalo and his te...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest

EDITORIAL - You can run but you can’t hide

56 minutes ago
After all the unresolved complaints about law enforcers’ abuses in the previous administration’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs, it is refreshing to see disciplinary action being meted swiftly on Philippine...
Opinion
fbtw

Telcos must adjust to alien cyber giant?

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 56 minutes ago
The government must level the playing field in the competition for service superiority between a foreign technological Goliath challenging the local Davids who have pioneered in the local broadband internet mar...
Opinion
fbtw

Education

FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | 56 minutes ago
Yesterday, 28 million students flocked to schools across the archipelago for face-to-face classes, the first time they do so after over two years. From early reports, it appears the day passed without much inci...
Opinion
fbtw

Deal with them severely

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 56 minutes ago
A South African national was arrested at the Manila international airport for carrying 21.215 kilograms of suspected shabu crack or ice in US street parlance which would have had a street value of P144.3 millio...
Opinion
fbtw

High school ROTC?

POINT OF VIEW - By Dan Albert S. de Padua | 56 minutes ago
Full disclosure: I enjoyed ROTC. So much so that I devoted four years to military training in the UP Corps of Cadets.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with