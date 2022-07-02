^

Opinion

Woman, your time has come

FOOD FOR THOUGHT - Chit U. Juan - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2022 | 12:00am

I was at a board meeting for an automotive company where I reminded the marketing director about consciously not using women in skimpy shorts and revealing clothes at motor shows or car shows. Have you been to a local car show? You don’t see the cars right away and you will instead see a lot of young women in mini skirts, body hugging clothes before you see the cars on display. And that how it has been for many years in the car show sector.

But some good news now. Japan has banned women in skimpy attires at their motor shows. Thank God Japan has been enlightened on the respect for women and their roles in the automotive industry – not as “come ons” but as intelligent sales persons and women of substance.

Why is it that women are used in this manner? Is it the exhibitor thinking this is the only way to attract customers? Or are the women enjoying it – being used as objects of desire, attraction and interest? I cannot fathom the reasons. Some say it is a competition for the attention of the buyers and visitors – but if you take a closer look, the women all look the same. So what’s the difference? Cheap thrills for the males who engage these women in chitchat. I think it also reflects on the exhibitor company – if you still need women to attract visitors, maybe your product cannot speak for itself.

I hope the local automotive industry, where many women CEOs are now present, will change this practice and think of innovations in attracting customers at these motor shows.

Now for more good news. Women in the automotive industry are now present in production lines. I commend companies who have finally realized that women are good at details and women make good engineers for the industry. There are now more women in the workforce and with advances in technology, women do not need brawn to operate high tech machines. They just need brains and that equalizes the playing field. Salary rates must also be “genderless” (where Sam might make more than Jane), where rates are standard for male or female candidates.

Even in the construction industry, women now figure as finishing painters and need not compete as masons who have to carry bags of cement from one place to another. Women are being tapped to do the detailed work that many men (sorry to say) dismiss as “ too detailed” for them. We did a stakeholder consultation for the TESDA Women’s Center and this is what we found out from construction companies. They, in fact, specify women for some jobs….and not as sexy sales agents. But real specialties like finishing a house, attention to the minute details that men may miss.

Women should be seen in more specialty careers that are in STEM. Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Some add Architecture to make it STEAM. Or Agriculture, too. To encourage more girls to take up these careers we must expose the models that they can emulate. Instead of just encouraging entrepreneurs to start businesses, we must encourage bright girls to take up careers in Science and Technology, Engineering and other disciplines usually thought of as “male” or is at present male-dominated.

Other than STEM, I also observed that our top graduate at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) is a woman. Kudos to the PMA and to the proud graduate. We soon will see more women even in the Armed Forces, and in their leadership.

We were at lunch with Ambassador Delia Domingo-Albert, she being our first female ambassador to Australia and Germany, and she shared how over 90 women became ambassadors at our Department of Foreign Affairs. And in step with global developments, I also see many female ambassadors from the European countries being assigned to the Philippines.

So, woman, your time has come. You can be anything or anyone you want to be. And if the first driver is financial security, these specialized jobs do pay more than the usual careers in sales and marketing for which women are often recruited. If you want a chance at studying and working abroad, choose a field that is special – artificial intelligence, cyber security, AI ethics and I cannot over-emphasize excelling in science and health care.

So let us refrain from making women do the usual predictable jobs like models and promo girls. There is a world of opportunity because the internet has equalized how men and women get jobs and develop careers. I just watched a woman in charge of Amazon’s Zoox – she is a minority from Senegal and is in charge of developing the first driverless vehicle. Now, that’s special.

I am not bashing women who enter the sales force. Some women just do it oh so naturally, it’s like they are not selling at all. I am just opening up our minds to other opportunities for our young girls. Something that can stretch the mind with endless possibilities.

And hopefully, in the near future, we need not see models and promo girls selling cars at car shows anymore.

 

CAR SHOW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Vindication

SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
Sixty percent of voters want Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. to succeed as president.
Opinion
fbtw

Destiny of a dynasty

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
It was an actor-turned politician Joseph Estrada who first attributed “destiny” to his becoming the President of the country.
Opinion
fbtw

‘Out in the open, no more secrets’

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 hour ago
The past cannot be undone, but the future holds great promise. Forgive and forget whatever was done in the past.
Opinion
fbtw

Resume the drug war – scientifically this time

GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
Ending the shabu scourge remains top priority. A society softened by addiction cannot progress.
Opinion
fbtw

President Bongbong and the church

ROSES AND THORNS - By Pia Roces Morato | 1 day ago
As far as I have learned, and from everything that has been taught to me, the church exists in order to preach the good news and transform the world into the kingdom of God while attributing to our daily prayer on...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
EDITORIAL - Unsafe rides

EDITORIAL - Unsafe rides

1 hour ago
Part of the mandate of the new secretary of transportation is to promote road safety.
Opinion
fbtw

Hopeful

FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | 1 hour ago
Much of the media coverage of the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described his speech as “hopeful.” These days, hope is probably the rarest commodity. The speech delivered it in abun...
Opinion
fbtw

Marcos Jr.’s mantra: Unity, dialogue, respect

AT GROUND LEVEL - By Satur C. Ocampo | 1 hour ago
Unity, dialogue, respect Those words, or that mantra, got repeatedly mentioned by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his inaugural speech Thursday, after being sworn into office as the Philippines’ 17th president, at...
Opinion
fbtw

Renaissance

SEARCH FOR TRUTH - By Ernesto P. Maceda Jr. | 1 hour ago
It was in July of 2016 when I took over this column space, one month into the term of a new president.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Continuing impunity

EDITORIAL - Continuing impunity

1 day ago
The inaugural speech did not touch on the problem, but President Marcos is inheriting the impunity that has characterized deadly attacks on media workers in the country.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with