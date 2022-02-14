BBM avoidance: PTSD?

As a journalist and mentor on Communications and Strategic Planning, I have been trying to figure out why Bongbong Marcos and his camp have avoided all media and corporate events where all presidential candidates stand on the same stage or studio floor to talk, debate or present each of their platforms or answer questions from the media panelists or the public. Bongbong Marcos has stated that he wants to avoid the needless repetition of questions about the past concerning his parents and Martial Law. He has also criticized media for being biased and unfair to him and to the Marcos family.

On the other hand, others have said that Bongbong Marcos would pale in comparison to the more experienced and mature candidates, especially Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson. In terms of street smarts, Bongbong would not win over the style and charisma of Mayor Isko Moreno or the champion image of Senator Manny Pacquiao. The meaner ones have said that by comparison, Bongbong Marcos does not have the intellect and capacity for language that his main rivals possess.

Over the weekend, the BBM camp started talking and posting messages about how they preferred one-on-one presidential interviews because these provide a platform for candidates to properly present their plans and program of government without getting into arguments, insults and controversies being raised by rivals. Their point was quite true and fair on the surface, but like I said in a previous column, any and all such events are nothing more than a bunch of suitors putting their best foot forward or trying to make a good impression to woo voters. What made me wonder was why they were even raising a point that they have made moot and academic by avoiding the debates and panel interviews?

Then, something popped up and has been shared on social media that could explain it all: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD. Yes, I believe that Bongbong Marcos experienced a very traumatic event at the hands of senator Alan Peter Cayetano and based on video evidence and what happened, I now understand why BBM is doing everything possible to repeat or be reminded of the event. The recent announcements of the BBM camp could also be meant to head off the effect of video clips taken from the series of CNN Pilipinas Debates 2016, specifically the vice presidential debates.

In the CNN Pilipinas Debates 2016, then candidate for VP Alan Peter Cayetano stood next to Bongbong Marcos while addressing a question from a member of the audience on the best way to punish corrupt people. As Cayetano laid out the history of corruption and thievery in the Philippines, he stated how progressive theft results in promotion in public office. From barangay captain to congressman to senator. When Marcos was given the chance to address the same question, Bongbong Marcos chose to take a shot at Cayetano by asking, “Is that how he (Cayetano) became congressman, is that how he became senator?”

That, to the regret of Marcos, unleashed a barrage of hits from Cayetano, who started with BBM’s fake diploma, his consistent absence during hearings pertaining to graft and corruption related to the PDAF-Napoles inquiries, linking Bongbong Marcos to Janet Napoles through a go between, PCGG recovery of ill-gotten wealth, P200 to P500 million in BBM’s SALN in the absence of what could be considered gainful employment, and so on. To say that Marcos came out of those confrontations or debates bloodied and humiliated would be an understatement. Then senator Bongbong Marcos was no match against his opponent senator Cayetano as an orator, debater, lawyer in a public discourse and as a politician. If only to understand and answer the question why BBM avoids the debates, the answer is PTSD.

Unfortunately for BBM, nothing has changed in the narrative and the same issues and accusations against him and his family remain. The only thing to do is to determine just how much damage the videos can do to BBM’s campaign because Philippine elections is full of similar videos that hurt candidates in the past.

* * *

The statement of the Comelec First Division to the effect that not filing an income tax return (four years in a row) is not immoral is an insult to every Filipino taxpayer, especially those who were harassed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue upon “orders” of higher ups during the Marcos dictatorship. Long before it became standard to keep and collect receipts up to five years just in case the BIR decided to conduct an audit, my dear departed mother Marita already collected receipts and kept them in boxes, file folders and envelopes. It was in her nature to do so, but that was further instilled in her when back in the early days of Martial Law under Ferdinand Marcos, even the Bureau of Internal Revenue and its power to audit was used to harass and sow fear, or as a form of revenge on critics and political enemies or those who refuse to follow them. It was the equivalent of threat and intimidation resulting in months of sleepless nights for many who never imagined they would desperately be in need of proof that they paid the right taxes.

I can still remember those boxes and ledger notebooks my parents had to go through year after year sometime between 1973 to 1975 (I think) just to prove that they paid their income tax returns correctly. Imagine what it was like for the Big Fish enemies of the Marcoses and their minions.

And now, we hear that only six years later, Ferdinand Jr. did not file his income tax return or pay taxes and 35 years later he is being excused by a Comelec Commissioner! I never once ever heard Bongbong Marcos admit or explain not filing his ITR or not paying estate tax. That is something he is personally responsible for, unlike the sins of the Marcos Dictatorship.