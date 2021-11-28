


































































 




   







   















Opinion
                        
Thanksgiving message
                        

                           
IMMIGRATION CORNER - Michael J. Gurfinkel
November 28, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
Thanksgiving is again being celebrated differently this year. Thankfully, although we are still in the midst of a pandemic, we may finally be able to have a gathering of loved ones, with masks, vaccinations, social distancing and other protocols.



We are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, in all areas of our lives, including immigration, and I hope we can finally get back to “normal.” The pandemic created such turmoil, frustrations, delays and hardship for so many in connection with their immigration matters. Embassies and USCIS offices were closed, no interviews were being conducted, there were travel bans, immigration bans and lockdowns.



Thankfully, embassies are slowly reopening, visa interviews are being scheduled and visas are again being issued, allowing families to be reunited in the US. USCIS offices also are reopening and scheduling interviews. Therefore, we do have a lot to be thankful for, compared to how the situation was last year.



In the coming year, I hope the pandemic will further subside, and we can all get back to our normal lives. I also hope Congress can stop all its bickering and infighting, and get together and come up with comprehensive immigration reform, as both parties have continuously promised, but have yet to deliver, including a possible amnesty for the approximate 11 million undocumented immigrants in the US.



My personal Thanksgiving wish is to be able to assist eligible applicants in achieving legalization and their American dream, enabling them to be reunited to celebrate with their families in America.



Happy Thanksgiving to All!



*      *      *



WEBSITE: www.gurfinkel.com



Follow us on Facebook.com/GurfinkelLaw, YouTube: US Immigration TV and Instagram.com/gurfinkellaw



Four offices to serve you: Los Angeles; San Francisco; New York: Toll free number: 1-866-GURFINKEL (1-866-487-3465); Philippines: +632 88940258 or +632 88940239


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

