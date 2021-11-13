


































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Opinion
                        
EDITORIAL - Tax probes
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
November 13, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
EDITORIAL - Tax probes
                        

                        
Not everyone is blessed with the tremendous luck of waking up to the sight of a Lexus LX450D, said to be worth P8.8 million, sitting in her garage. This was the story given to the Senate Blue Ribbon committee by Rose Nono Lin, stockholder of Pharmally Biological Inc., when quizzed about her assets.



Lin has denied any anomalies and says her company is not part of sister firm Pharmally Pharmaceuticals’ controversial contract with the government. She has said her husband is the one fond of luxury vehicles. Apart from the Lexus, senators say the Lins reportedly also own a Land Rover valued at P11.9 million, a 2020 Land Cruiser worth P4.8 million and a 2019 Toyota Alphard costing P3.9 million.



The Blue Ribbon committee chaired by Sen. Richard Gordon also learned that after Pharmally Pharmaceuticals bagged multibillion-peso contracts with the government last year to supply COVID personal protective equipment, company president Twinkle Dargani procured a Lamborghini Urus whose cost is placed at P25 million while her brother Mohit, the corporate secretary, got a Porsche 911 Turbo worth P8.5 million. Pharmally director Linconn Ong reportedly bought a Lexus RCF worth P5.9 million, a Porsche Cayenne VR6 whose price tag ranges from P6.35-P8.85 million and a Porsche Carrera 4S worth P13.5 million.



Yet the Bureau of Internal Revenue provided documents to the Senate showing that Twinkle Dargani paid taxes of only P1,000 last year; her brother Mohit paid P97,241. Senators said the company itself appeared not to have paid any tax and even claimed a refund. Lloyd Christopher Lao, who once headed the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management, and who is in hiding after being ordered arrested by the Senate, also did not file a tax return last year and in 2017.



With these details emerging, the BIR has initiated tax probes into Pharmally, its executives and government contractors involved in the supply of personal protective equipment. Tax probes can pin down slippery felons such as drug dealers, human traffickers, jueteng lords, smugglers and corrupt public officials. The Pharmally controversy should spur the BIR to intensify the use of its powers in going after more individuals and companies for possible involvement in illegal activities.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BIR
                                                      LEXUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Last two minutes


                                 

                                                                        SKETCHES -
                                                                        By Ana Marie Pamintuan
                                     | November 12, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
It’s the last two minutes. And it looks like Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will not disappoint the skeptics who from the start saw nothing but a “Sarazwela” in her avowed disinterest in seeking...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Malampaya deal: China entry in gas field feared


                                 

                                                                        GOTCHA -
                                                                        By Jarius Bondoc
                                     | November 12, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
"With Dennis Uy now in Malampaya gas field, can China be far behind?” That remark by Filipino-American lawyer Rodel Rodis illustrates the bully neighbor’s threats to Philippine energy security.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
‘For God and Country’


                                 

                                                                        CTALK -
                                                                        By Cito Beltran
                                     | November 12, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
The political hatchlings of the Duterte administration are convinced that they can once again mount a presidential bid and beat any and all opponents in the arena.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
For sale: Petron?


                                 

                                                                        SENTINEL -
                                                                        By Ramon T. Tulfo
                                     | November 11, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Tycoon Ramon S. Ang, apparently piqued at a proposal to have Petron Corporation sold back to the government, said he had no problem with that.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Bracing vs ‘info-demic’


                                 

                                                                        COMMONSENSE -
                                                                        By Marichu A. Villanueva
                                     | November 12, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
It’s been almost four months ago when Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan launched his personal battle against the so-called “army of trolls” in social media.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Renationalize


                                 

                                                                        FIRST PERSON -
                                                                        By Alex Magno
                                     | November 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
There is that certain glint in Ramon Ang’s eye that tells you he means what he says and says what he means.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
In 10 months, PNP engaged in 13 million activities?


                                 

                                                                        AT GROUND LEVEL -
                                                                        By Satur C. Ocampo
                                     | November 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
Last Tuesday, Vice President Leni Robredo said that if she becomes the next president, she would abolish the NTF-ELCAC , which President Duterte created in December 2018.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
The prodigal daughter


                                 

                                                                        SEARCH FOR TRUTH -
                                                                        By Ernesto P. Maceda Jr.
                                     | November 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
ABS-CBN and GMA have nothing on the real life melodrama unfolding in the presidential race. 

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Presidential merry-go-round


                                 

                                                                        LODESTAR -
                                                                        By Danton Remoto
                                     | November 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
As I write this (Friday morning), Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has resigned from her own regional party, the Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                              

                                 
Forgotten not


                                 

                                                                        ROSES AND THORNS -
                                                                        By Pia Roces Morato
                                     | November 13, 2021 - 12:00am                                 

                              


                              
I go back to my learnings in Marawi where Major General Brawner once explained to me that everyone within the community assumed the responsibility to participate in defense and such an act helped our armed forces...

                           


      

         

            
Opinion
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with