Revelation

Happy Easter. Christ has risen!

The first wave experience we had of COVID-19 was around this time last year. Thinking back, the memory of the lockdown period from March to June pushed to July has become quite hazy. We were all trying to figure out what creature invaded our shores and how we should fight and protect ourselves from it.

Hospitals and the whole medical community geared up while government came up with protocols. The public obeyed. But we suddenly realized that for medical supplies, we are very dependent on imported products. At the same time, our medical facilities and frontliners are not enough to handle the crisis. Local government units and private groups had to immediately create pop-up medical and quarantine facilities for the sick and those who needed to be isolated. Every week Filipinos looked forward to hearing what the President would have to say about the situation in the country. We waited ‘til midnight to listen even if his thoughts and words were deafening to our ears.

Today, a year after the first bite of COVID-19, we are back to square one – so it seems. It feels like déjà vu but this time worse. As the President continues to belittle this crisis by saying it is just a “small thing in our lives,” the people feel he has failed us. The president of the Philippine Hospital Association, Dr. Jaime Almora, in a television interview while describing the debacle we are going through and how public and private hospitals in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) are at critical capacity, declared that the fight against COVID-19 had been lost.

Social media has revealed the pulse of the nation. Many are infuriated by the way government has handled this pandemic. Not to mention how extremely distressing the Palace jester speaks on behalf of the President. Voices of frustration, hurt and pain are all heard and read – people continue to feel desolate from our public servants. One friend writes: It’s strange how people trivialize this pandemic, and even think that it’s a hoax or a conspiracy. Well personally I have family and friends who have either died, or have lost loved ones to this very real disease over the past year. So if you haven’t experienced this type of loss, then I am very happy for you. But please do not rub it in the faces of those who are not so lucky. Another one writes: Still uncontrolled. After a week of ECQ 15,000+ new cases daily. And the congestion in hospitals is becoming worse with the frontliners clearly showing exhaustion. Senior COVID-positive victims are waiting for hours in wheelchairs, cars and ambulances. ECQ extension seems clear.

The President must take every death related to COVID-19 as his responsibility. It is his highest duty to protect the people of this nation. He must contemplate on his administration’s actions of protecting the people even more. During this Lenten period, I wonder if he had asked himself, What have I done wrong? And after asking himself, he should improve the conditions of the country. He must not be distracted by politics. He must focus on pure public service because he has the greatest power to get things done.

A few months back we were already asking for the resignation of Health Secretary Duque. The Argentinian health minister resigned amidst COVID-19 vaccine anomalies. The Slovak Prime Minister resigned over the Sputnik vaccine scandal. Italian Prime Minister Conte also resigned over COVID spending issues. Mongolian Prime Minister Khurelsukh Ukhnaa resigned over his government’s COVID control measures. Peru’s health minister and foreign minister also resigned due to early vaccination issues. Let us not forget how Japan’s ailing Prime Minister, Shinto Abe, also stepped down last year due to poor health. He knew he wouldn’t be able to handle COVID-19. It’s no joke. The only one who resigned from Duterte’s cabinet at the onset of the pandemic was NEDA Secretary Ernesto Pernia. I’m pretty sure he feels so relieved after seeing what his former co-Cabinet members are going through right now. Nah! The President will not resign, he will hold on tight even on the sharpest edge of a blade to keep his power. Abangan!

The problem is that from the beginning of COVID-19 in the country, Duterte did not take it seriously. For instance, he did not ban the Chinese from entering the country because they might get offended. Don’t forget, he chose this over the safety of our countrymen. Second, the urgency of testing, contact tracing, need of more PPEs and all – came late. Third, health workers were not supported as much as they need to be. No hazard pay or support, unlike the spoiled and rotten police and military officials. Fourth, health experts are still not the ones running the crisis except for Duque, whose decisions are questionable up to this point in time; government also kept a more militaristic approach and not scientific. Fifth, the vaccination program is obviously problematic because of acquisition, deployment and capacity to cope with herd immunity. There is no transparency with the vaccine purchases, cost and deals. Sixth, why didn’t government allow and make it easy for the private sector to buy their own vaccines? Seventh, given the crisis, why ban the use of Ivermectin as a possible remedy when you got so little to lose and everything to gain? Last, if the government is really serious with its responsibility, they must lead by example. The temerity to put the blame on the people when they model – Mañanita Sinas, Roque the Dolphin, Run Sara Run motorcade and many more is crazy. They are the very ones breaking the protocols. The minute-by-minute death and dying scenarios are harrowing and all we see is the President talking and talking nonsense while his Cabinet members listen to him. How pathetic!

* * *

The late Ambassador Tony Rufino wasn’t spared by COVID-19. His son Jinno Rufino tells us the harrowing experience their family went through: It’s been a pretty hectic 24 hours. I’m not sure if everything has sunk in. Yesterday I saw images that I don’t think I’ll ever forget. I saw my dad on the floor with my mom next to him crying (and I couldn’t even get close to them), my dad being wheeled out of the ambulance and into the ER. I saw him wheeled out of the morgue in a bodybag and I saw the cremation process from a distance. I didn’t want to leave him the entire day, especially since I was really the only one who could have been there with him. Now I have to self isolate and quarantine, hopefully the distance I kept was enough. Everything happened so fast, too fast that nothing can prepare you for the inevitable.”

Farewell, Ambassador Tony and to the many known and unknown who were crucified. May your spirits live in our hearts and be free in the heavens up above.