NEWS COMMENTARIES
EDITORIAL - No room for thievery
(The Philippine Star) - April 21, 2020 - 12:00am

There are complaints about favoritism in the selection of beneficiaries and in prioritizing the areas for distribution of aid. There are reports of assistance being diverted for personal use, and of relief items such as rice being replaced with cheaper varieties.

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development were supposed to be in charge of directly handing out financial and other forms of assistance to people who are suffering from the economic impact of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus disease 2019. But because of the inadequacy of DSWD manpower, the task has been largely relegated to local governments and barangay offices.

Amid the complaints about anomalies in aid distribution, the Office of the Ombudsman has warned barangay personnel that there will be an audit of the utilization of over P200 billion in COVID-related assistance funds and relief goods provided under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act or Republic Act 11469. Apart from facing penalties provided under RA 11469, those who misuse the COVID funds will face charges for violating laws against graft and plunder, the ombudsman warned.

Allegations of wrongdoing in aid distribution are on top of continuing complaints about barangay personnel, together with some police officers, going overboard in punishing people who violate quarantine rules.

In several areas, local executives and barangay officials who like playing god have also imposed narrow window hours – apart from the nighttime curfew hours – for going to markets and drug stores even in areas that are not under extreme lockdown. This has effectively promoted crowding and difficulty in observing physical distancing. Yesterday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government ordered local executives to stop imposing such window hours. The DILG should see to it that its order is followed, with penalties imposed for defiance.

Amid complaints about officials pocketing COVID funds, there is a sound proposal for the publication of the names of aid beneficiaries, in platforms that can be accessed by the public for verification of identities and qualifications for emergency aid. The government must also provide hotlines where people can report complaints, even anonymously.

Life under quarantine is arduous enough without people being victimized by abusive and crooked public officials. Revenue collection has also been badly hit by the quarantine, and every centavo of that P200-billion COVID relief fund must be utilized judiciously. There is no room for thievery in this pandemic.

BENEFICIARIES DISTRIBUTION OF AID THIEVERY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Starve the virus in this siege warfare – general
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | April 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Strategist Marine general Orlando de Leon (ret.) sees the COVID-19 onslaught as siege warfare.
Opinion
fbfb
Going home
HINDSIGHT - By F. Sionil Jose | April 20, 2020 - 12:00am
This pandemic requires us to stay home where the virus may not reach us.
Opinion
fbfb
The world beyond the lockdown
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | April 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The coronavirus pandemic will cause a drastic increase in global poverty.
Opinion
fbfb
Pandemic responses
SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | April 20, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s intriguing that pro-administration senators are the ones leading the calls for the resignation of Francisco Duque as secretary of health.
Opinion
fbfb
‘Et tu Brute’
CTALK - By Cito Beltran | April 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The immediate response of the President telling DOH Secretary Francisco Duque to stay put was an act equivalent to throwing a drum of water on a very small fire.
Opinion
fbfb
Latest
Martial law coming? Duterte’s not dumb!
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Social media has been sizzling lately with wild talk that President Duterte is poised to declare martial law before the April 30 end of the Luzon lockdown to buttress measures to tame the rampaging coronavirus (COVID-19)...
36 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Slowly
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Sometime very soon, the IATF should come out with a recommendation regarding the possible extension (or modification) of the enhanced community quarantine imposed on Luzon.
36 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
From a luxury Senate office to a hospital ship?
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
To stop from being bored inside our home, we opened our computers, television sets and other modern means of communication so we would get the right information.
36 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Why is God allowing COVID-19?
FROM THE STANDS - By Domini M. Torrevillas | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
My previous column touched on the evangelical Christian pastor Rick Warren’s reply to a question raised by a viewer of his interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta on why God causes pain...
36 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Cascading calamities
TOWARDS JUSTICE - By Emmeline Aglipay-Villar | April 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Stay home, stay safe. This has been the mantra during the COVID-19 pandemic as citizens are asked to stay home in order to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 that has infected millions of people all over...
36 minutes ago
Opinion
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with