NEWS COMMENTARIES
All-female police force
FROM THE STANDS - Domini M. Torrevillas (The Philippine Star) - September 26, 2019 - 12:00am

Will an all-female police force make a difference?

Redeem the sagging image of the 99 percent-male police force?

Most likely it will, given the challenges and expectations policewomen are facing.

Or, most likely, because they’re simply made of sterner stuff.

Such is the public reaction to the news story that a fifth-class municipality in the island province of Siquijor became the first town in the country to have an all-female police force. According to the Philippine National Police, Maria, a coastal municipality, has taken the government’s program of women empowerment one step further by setting up a police force entirely composed of female officers. 

Police Brig. Gen. Debold  Sinas,  Central Visayas police director, said in a statement that the formation will “strongly advance women empowerment in promoting public safety and security services at all levels of police units and offices in the region.”

At the police station’s launching ceremony, Siquijor Gov. Zaldy Villa said the province’s police force is led by its police director, Police Col. Angela Rejano.

The extraordinary move, termed “Mariang Pulis,” is a spinoff of “Mamang Pulis,” which implies a male-dominated police force.

The all-female  police station operates with 21 officers, the ideal size for a municipality larger than Maria, which is 53.4 sq. km, or about 15 percent of Siquijor’s total land area.

Maria was a  pre-Spanish settlement, otherwise  known as “Kangminya,” after a famous native woman. The town was eventually renamed “Maria” in honor of Our Lady of Divine Providence, the town’s patron saint. The station is a feather in the cap for Siquijor, which is fast becoming a tourist destination for its fine beaches and its tales  of witches roaming the streets.

“Mariang Police” police director Col. Angela Rejano said the town’s police station used to have only  six female officers.

She began selecting policewomen to be assigned to Maria.

The officers have been trained on driving, shooting, arresting techniques and other police operation and intervention procedures such as checkpoint, automated finger print identification system,  and first aid.

From my stand, the move is a boost for women and children to report sexual harassment and other forms of violations in view of the sympathetic attitude of female officers. 

Police Col. Ildebrand Usara represented  Police Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas at the launch. Usna said “Mariang Pulis” tells the world women have proven to be among the most efficient members of any  work force. “(It) will serve as a show window that the PNP is a gender-friendly organization.”

*      *      *

A nationwide culinary competition espouses “a new culinary  philosophy of progression that allows student chefs to shine!” The competition, titled “Oro Plata Masa” initiated by Marissa Dames of DTC Promos Inc., is open to all Filipino students who are at least 16 years old by Sept. 1, 2019, and are currently enrolled in a cooking course/program of any  school recognized by the Philippine government. 

Dames, a winner of a prestigious Nationwide cook match and has been working in the food and marketing industry for the last 25 years, explains the clever event title thus:

“Oro,” which is gold, stands for the highest standard of excellence aspired for by chefs.   “Plato”  is the plate (or stage)  by which the student  contestants can showcase their passion, talent and skills in creating culinary masterpieces  and “Masa”  is “the heart and soul of the project, it  could mean dough and the masses.” Dames says  the students are “the ‘dough’ or assets that we can work with and support. Our goal is to allow each contestant to rise to his/her full potential through this competition and of course, we will try to reach as many students and schools as possible.”

DTC Promos has worked with over 200 culinary schools in the past 10 years that offer diplomas/certificates or special courses in culinary studies. Dames says most of the time, those who hog the limelight are students from top or well-known schools which are mostly located in the key cities.

“Oro Plato Masa” seeks to give more schools a chance to send participants who will benefit  from the platform and allow the later to jumpstart their careers with resources that can help build their own food business.

Says Dames: “We want  to show that our graduates are ready for the workplace. Many winners of the past competitions that we have organized for our clients have boosted their chances when applying for jobs because they have shown they can work under pressure.”

There will be two categories for the competition: the Ulam (savory) category and the Minatamis (dessert) category.

Qualified students must form a team of two members from the same school or program, and fill out the entry form downloaded from  the Oro, Plato, Masa Facebook page. Link: https://www.facebook.com/oroplatomasa. Entries and forms can also be downloaded from ph.

Recipes will be screened beforehand and must meet the requirements of the category entered. Entries must also be the original recipes of the entrant.

Deadline for submission of entries is on Jan. 15, 2020. Eighteen teams will be chosen and will be announced via Facebook on Jan. 30, 2020.The finalists will also be informed through email or text messages.

SM Supermalls will host the grand finals on Feb. 22, 2020 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

The grand winners will win Lenovo laptops, kitchen equipment and products from Unilever Food Solutions, Masflex, Oleo Fats and Sonie.

 The grand winners will win Lenovo laptops, kitchen equipment and  products from Unilever Food Solutions, Masflex, Oleo Fats and Sonlie.

The event is supported by the Manila  Bulletin, Business Mirror, Metro Channel, Cook Magazine, Health & Fitness, Pilipino Mirror, DWIZ, 97.9 Home Radio, Philippines Graphic, UNOX, All About Baking and Kitchen Aid.

Product sponsors are Oleo Fats, Knorr and Lady’s Choice Mayonnaise.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/oroplatomasa or www.dtcpromos.com.ph or call Lynette at 0995) 5838382; landlines (063) 8925842/8929176 or 8134930 or email lynette@dtcpromos.com.pj

Email: dominitorrevillas@gmail.com 

DTC PROMOS INC. POLICE FORCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A new Manila airport at no cost to gov’t
GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | September 25, 2019 - 12:00am
A new Manila International Airport is to rise in four years a short drive north of the capital.
Opinion
Are emergency powers warranted to solve traffic?
THE CORNER ORACLE - By Andrew J. Masigan | September 25, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) says it can put a sufficient number of solutions in place to solve Metro Manila’s traffic within two years if it were to be granted emergency powers.
Opinion
‘Unbundle’ oil receipts
COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | September 25, 2019 - 12:00am
If there is one common ground where the government and the militant left-leaning groups see eye-to-eye, it is on the subject of transparency of domestic pricing for gasoline and other refined oil products.
Opinion
From Pax Americana to geopolitical recession
POLITICAL FUTURES - By Ian Bremmer | September 25, 2019 - 12:00am
It’s not you; global politics really have been going haywire lately.
Opinion
Report: Bongbong lost in PET recount
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | September 19, 2019 - 12:00am
Social media was astir yesterday with reports citing Supreme Court sources that former Sen. Bongbong Marcos lost in the very provinces he had picked to prove to the Presidential Electoral Tribunal that Vice President...
Opinion
Latest
Be not too proud, and not fall too hard
POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | September 26, 2019 - 12:00am
There was no need to announce to the world by presidential memorandum that the Philippines will not accept grants or take loans from the 18 countries that had voted for a United Nations resolution to investigate...
1 hour ago
Opinion
Impeachment
FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | September 26, 2019 - 12:00am
There are few days packed with stuff of great moment like last Tuesday.
1 hour ago
Opinion
Collective action for future generations
A GREAT BRITISH VIEW - By Daniel Pruce | September 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Today, increasing temperature, rising sea levels and extreme weather events are becoming the new normal.
1 hour ago
Opinion
Fight for survival on Earth
BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | September 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Only the ignorant and the greedy continue to deny that there is a global crisis caused by climate change.
1 hour ago
Opinion
Finding ways to solve Cebu’s water crisis
SHOOTING STRAIGHT - By Bobit S. Avila | September 26, 2019 - 12:00am
While Cebu has its never ending traffic problems, its constant water crisis and a serious lack of infrastructure, suddenly the haze purportedly coming from the forest fires in Indonesia has now entered its second...
1 hour ago
Opinion
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with