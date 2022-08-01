SC mourns passing of Ramos, 'a proponent of justice and judicial reform'

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and the associate justices of the Supreme Court are in mourning for the late President Fidel V. Ramos, whom they referred to as a “true defender of freedom and democracy.”

In a statement by the Supreme Court, the SC Bench offered condolences to the family of the late president.

They remembered Ramos for showing courage and loyalty to the country with his long years of service as well as in his military campaigns.

The Bench also recognized him for being a visionary president, “who set out important social and economic reforms which Filipinos enjoy even up to this time.”

For the Judiciary, Ramos was a “proponent of justice and judicial reform,” the SC said.

“During his presidency, the consistently pledged his support to the Judiciary’s campaign for modernization and judicial excellence. His commitment to justice helped strengthen the Judiciary,” the tribunal added.

The SC said all courthouses across the court are directed to fly the Philippine flag in half-mast in recognition of Ramos’ services to the nation.

Ramos passed away on Sunday, July 31, at the age of 92. He was the 12th president of the Philippines, serving as the country’s chief executive from 1992 to 1998.

The Ramos family has yet to disclose the reason for his passing, but tributes for the president have continued to pour in.