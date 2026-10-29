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Lopez reshuffles DPWH officials

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2026 | 12:00am
Lopez reshuffles DPWH officials
Before leaving the DPWH, Dizon blacklisted construction firms linked to detained contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya as well as others implicated in the flood control scandal.
Edd Gumban.

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Giovanni Lopez has initiated a revamp of the DPWH’s executive leadership, placing key regional and operations posts under new officers-in-charge.

In a directive issued yesterday, Lopez assigned Joel Limpengco, DPWH regional director in Metro Manila, as OIC undersecretary for regional operations in Luzon.

Arthur Bisnar, close aide of former public works secretary Vince Dizon, had held the post.

It is unknown if Dizon, who swapped places with Lopez at the Department of Transportation, has given Bisnar a DOTr post.

Replacing Limpengco is Sherwin Galleros, now OIC regional director of the DPWH-National Capital Region.

Galleros had served as DPWH-NCR assistant regional director, a post filled by Alwin Pido.

Dizon blacklists contractors

Before leaving the DPWH, Dizon blacklisted construction firms linked to detained contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya as well as others implicated in the flood control scandal.

Permanently barred from government procurement are Pasig-based firms owned by the Discayas: St. Gerrard Construction Gen. Contractor & Development Corp., Alpha and Omega Gen. Contractor and Development Corp., Elite General Contractor and Development Corp. and Amethyst Horizon Builders and General Contractor and Development Corp.

Contractors in anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan are also blacklisted.

These are the Wawao Builders and SYMS Construction Trading in Malolos.

DPWH

GIOVANNI LOPEZ
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