^

Nation

13 kids, woman hospitalized after eating 'tuba-tuba’ fruits

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 28, 2026 | 5:46pm
13 kids, woman hospitalized after eating 'tuba-tubaâ€™ fruits
The food poisoning victims were confined to a hospital for two days and are now in their homes, recuperating.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Thirteen school children and an adult were confined to a hospital after feasting on ripe “tuba-tuba” fruits, resembling the edible lanzones, in Barangay Topland in Koronadal City in South Cotabato on Monday.

The leaves of tuba-tuba, scientific name Jatropha curcas, are widely used in southern provinces and cities as a curative wrap for painful joints and contusions in any part of the body.

The nurse Rolly Aquino, chief of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, told reporters on Wednesday that the food poisoning victims, 13 minors and the 44-year-old Rachel Basiwan, first complained of painful abdominal spasms after eating tuba-tuba fruits.

They were immediately brought by barangay officials and local government emergency responders to a hospital when their condition worsened.

Aquino said the victims were immediately treated for food poisoning and supplemented with intravenous rehydration fluids by doctors at the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City for them to regain strength.

“Their condition did not worsen because they were immediately transported to the hospital by barangay officials and local government emergency responders,” Aquino said.

Barangay Topland Chairman Terrence Jay Ehimplar had told reporters that the Koronadal City local government and the office of South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo cooperated in attending to the needs of the 14 food poisoning victims.

Aquino said all of the 14 patients had been discharged from hospital, now recuperating in their homes.

He said the office of Tamayo, who, as governor, is chairperson of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, will also provide the victims with relief supplies they would need while still under medication.

“They did not know that tuba-tuba fruits are not edible. Its leaves have medicinal value, but its fruits are not edible,” Aquino said.

POISON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Matibag seeks transfer of Pulong&rsquo;s libel cases

Matibag seeks transfer of Pulong’s libel cases

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag is seeking the inhibition of a Davao City prosecutor handling...
Nation
fbtw
FBI joins investigation of Thomas Markle

FBI joins investigation of Thomas Markle

By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the probe into allegations that Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, duchess...
Nation
fbtw
10-year-old girl raped, killed in Maguindanao del Sur

10-year-old girl raped, killed in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 4 hours ago
The mayor of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur has offered a P50,000 cash reward to anyone who can help identify the person who...
Nation
fbtw
Zambales fishers assert rights to beach access blocked by resorts

Zambales fishers assert rights to beach access blocked by resorts

By E.H. Edejer | 13 days ago
Small-scale fishermen in Zambales urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Tuesday, October 13,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UST declared safe after bomb threat

UST declared safe after bomb threat

By Josiah Antonio | 23 hours ago
Authorities declared the University of Santo Tomas  in Manila safe following another bomb threat yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

383 OFWs repatriated from Saudi Arabia

By Rhodina Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Over 380 overseas Filipino workers affected by the continuing tension in Saudi Arabia have been repatriated by the government.
Nation
fbtw
DOH warns vs scammers posing as health chief

DOH warns vs scammers posing as health chief

23 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday warned the public against unscrupulous people posing as DOH Secretary Edwin Mercado to...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;48% of Davao students struggle in reading&rsquo;

‘48% of Davao students struggle in reading’

By Bella Cariaso | 23 hours ago
Almost half of the total number of students in Davao region including Davao City were classified as struggling readers at...
Nation
fbtw
Delivery truck rolls over; 3 injured

Delivery truck rolls over; 3 injured

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
A delivery truck loaded with flowers and vegetables rolled over in this town yesterday, injuring the driver and his two ...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with