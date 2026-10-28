13 kids, woman hospitalized after eating 'tuba-tubaâ€™ fruits

13 kids, woman hospitalized after eating 'tuba-tuba’ fruits

The food poisoning victims were confined to a hospital for two days and are now in their homes, recuperating.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Thirteen school children and an adult were confined to a hospital after feasting on ripe “tuba-tuba” fruits, resembling the edible lanzones, in Barangay Topland in Koronadal City in South Cotabato on Monday.

The leaves of tuba-tuba, scientific name Jatropha curcas, are widely used in southern provinces and cities as a curative wrap for painful joints and contusions in any part of the body.

The nurse Rolly Aquino, chief of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, told reporters on Wednesday that the food poisoning victims, 13 minors and the 44-year-old Rachel Basiwan, first complained of painful abdominal spasms after eating tuba-tuba fruits.

They were immediately brought by barangay officials and local government emergency responders to a hospital when their condition worsened.

Aquino said the victims were immediately treated for food poisoning and supplemented with intravenous rehydration fluids by doctors at the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City for them to regain strength.

“Their condition did not worsen because they were immediately transported to the hospital by barangay officials and local government emergency responders,” Aquino said.

Barangay Topland Chairman Terrence Jay Ehimplar had told reporters that the Koronadal City local government and the office of South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo cooperated in attending to the needs of the 14 food poisoning victims.

Aquino said all of the 14 patients had been discharged from hospital, now recuperating in their homes.

He said the office of Tamayo, who, as governor, is chairperson of the South Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, will also provide the victims with relief supplies they would need while still under medication.

“They did not know that tuba-tuba fruits are not edible. Its leaves have medicinal value, but its fruits are not edible,” Aquino said.