7 stabbed dead in Antipolo bakery

Ed Amoroso, Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2025 | 12:00am
The remains of the victims, including the owner of the establishment were found inside the J&B Malunggay Bakery located in Barangay Cupang at around 6 a.m.
CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Seven people were found dead with multiple stab wounds in a bakery in Antipolo City yesterday morning.

The remains of the victims, including the owner of the establishment were found inside the J&B Malunggay Bakery located in Barangay Cupang at around 6 a.m.

Police withheld the identities of the victims until after their families are notified.

A bladed weapon was found still stuck in the body of one of the victims, according to a report received by Col. Felipe Maraggun, Rizal police director.

Probers said that residents alerted village watchmen after they heard a commotion coming from the bakery.

A suspect, identified only as “Bogart” surrendered to the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame a few hours after the crime was discovered.

Bogart is reportedly a worker in the bakery. He was turned over to the Rizal police, where he is being held on charges of multiple murder.

Maraggun said the bakery owner and the suspect were business partners. They reportedly figured in a quarrel over still unknown reasons.

Bogart allegedly told probers that he used a kitchen knife and a fan knife in killing the victims.

Probers said the victims could have been asleep when they were killed.

The suspect, however, claimed the victims tried to fight back and ganged up on him. He said he switched off the light, which provided him with an advantage over them.

He said he was only defending himself as he caught his co-workers allegedly plotting to kill him.

The suspect said his co-workers planned to smother him with a pillow to make it appear that he died in his sleep. He said they wanted to have the bakery’s earnings all to themselves.

Police said it is possible that more suspects are involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, in Bulacan, a student and his friend were shot dead by a lone gunman in a coffee shop in San Jose del Monte City on Monday.

 Probers have yet to identify the suspect and determine the motive for the killing. — Ramon Efren Lazaro 

