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Nation

NCR police to deploy 15,700 for Sept. 21 protests

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 18, 2026 | 7:30am
NCR police to deploy 15,700 for Sept. 21 protests
Newly appointed patrolmen and patrolwomen under the PNP's 2026 Regular and Attrition Recruitment Program assemble at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City during their oath-taking and turnover ceremonies on Sept. 16, 2026.
PNP-NCRPO / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office (PNP-NCRPO) will be placed on full alert status starting Saturday, September 19, in anticipation of protest actions scheduled in connection with the September 21 Martial Law commemoration.

The PNP announced that the transition to full alert status will officially begin at 12 a.m. Saturday, with full deployment of police personnel commencing at 5 p.m. that afternoon, PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said.

More than 15,700 personnel will be deployed, according to Co.

He added that the PNP may augment its personnel with forces from Central Luzon, Calabarzon and neighboring regions if necessary.

Asked what gear police would carry, Co said personnel deployed for crowd dispersal management would have standard protective equipment, including helmets, shields and batons.

"Babalik rin po tayo sa main function ng ating kapulisan to ensure the safety of other people and 'yung infrastructures natin," Co said.

(We will also return to the main function of our police force, which is to ensure the safety of the public and our infrastructure.)

"So we have to control pag 'yung crowd natin ay naging unruly," he added. (So we have to maintain control if the crowd becomes unruly.)

The PNP, however, had yet to receive information on any rally permit applications as of Thursday morning.

He added that peaceful assemblies may be held in designated freedom parks even without a permit, subject to existing rules.

ANNIVERSARY

MARTIAL LAW

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

PROTEST

RALLY
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