^

Nation

New BARMM chief minister recognized

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 6:09pm
New BARMM chief minister recognized
Abdulrauf Macacua (right), newly-appointed chief minister of the Bangsamoro region, is flanked by senior Army and police officials during a peace dialogue among rival politicians in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Army’s 6th Infantry Division and the military’s Western Mindanao Command had separately expressed recognition of the new Bangsamoro chief minister and assured of support for his peace and development initiatives for the Muslim, Christian and non-Moro indigenous communities in the autonomous region.

Army Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the WestMinCom based in Zamboanga City, told reporters on Tuesday, March 18, while he was at 6th ID’s headquarters in Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte that he and his subordinates had released a written statement congratulating Abdulrauf Macacua, who was appointed as Bangsamoro chief minister early this month by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Macacua, acting governor of Maguindanao del Norte prior to his designation as chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, is the chief of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces-Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

He replaced BARMM’s first ever chief minister, Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, chairman of the MILF’s central committee, who got to the helm of Bangsamoro government in early 2019.

Certain MILF members close to Ebrahim ranted on the appointment of Macacua as chief minister, arguing that there was no prior consultation about it among leaders of the front in the five provinces and three cities in the autonomous region. 

“Along that statement is our commitment to support extensively the peace and development efforts of Chief Minister Macacua in the provinces and cities in the Bangsamoro region," Nafarrete said. 

The 6th ID, covering BARMM’s adjoining Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces and the regional capital Cotabato City, had also distributed a similar written official statement to media outfits in Central Mindanao last Tuesday.

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of 6th ID, said their congratulatory message for Macacua is parallel with WestMinCom's official statement.

“Our official statement is also a direct commitment from us to protect and sustain the dividends of the national government’s peace process with the Moro communities in areas where we have units," Gumiran said.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comedian shot dead in Pampanga

Comedian shot dead in Pampanga

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
 A stand-up comedian was shot dead in a beerhouse in Angeles, Pampanga on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-DPWH officials in vehicle ghost repair get 300 years

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Former Department of Public Works and Highways assistant director Florendo Arias and five other erstwhile officials of the DPWH were sentenced to more than 300 years in prison for multiple counts of graft and...
Nation
fbtw
DPWH special committee to probe collapse of Isabela bridge

DPWH special committee to probe collapse of Isabela bridge

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
he Department of Public Works and Highways  has formed a special committee to thoroughly investigate the collapse of...
Nation
fbtw

Backdoor routes in Philippines persist – BI

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Traffickers are still using the country’s backdoor routes to lure more victims into working for scam hubs abroad that are similar to Philippine offshore gaming operators, according to the Bureau of Immigr...
Nation
fbtw
Lawyer killed in Maguindanao attack

Lawyer killed in Maguindanao attack

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A female lawyer was killed while her partner, who is also a lawyer, was wounded in an ambush in Datu Odin Sinsuat in ...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Negros Oriental areas tagged as poll hotspots

Negros Oriental areas tagged as poll hotspots

By Gilbert P. Bayoran | 19 hours ago
All 25 cities and municipalities in Negros Oriental have been tagged as areas of concern for the May 12 elections by the provincial...
Nation
fbtw
Hospitals hit difficulty in processing PhilHealth claims

Hospitals hit difficulty in processing PhilHealth claims

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Private hospitals have lamented what they described as “costly and time-consuming” requirements set by the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw

Red Cross donates humanitarian ship to PCG

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross has donated its humanitarian ship MV PRC Amazing Grace to the Philippine Coast Guard to help the PCG respond to emergency situations as well as promote safety in the country’s maritime...
Nation
fbtw
P136,000 worth of crystal meth seized in Pangasinan sting

P136,000 worth of crystal meth seized in Pangasinan sting

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Authorities seized P136,000 worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, during a sting operation in Dagupan,...
Nation
fbtw
2 illegal gun dealers killed in Maguindanao del Sur shootout

2 illegal gun dealers killed in Maguindanao del Sur shootout

1 day ago
Soldiers killed two gunrunners in a brief gunfight in Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur, on Tuesday morning, March...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with