4 soldiers wounded in grenade attack in Maguindanao â€” AFP

4 soldiers wounded in grenade attack in Maguindanao — AFP

An undated photo of a grenade on the ground.

MANILA, Philippines — Four soldiers were wounded in a grenade attack on a military detachment in Barangay Madia, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Saturday evening, March 15, the 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army reported.

Sixth Infantry Division spokesperson Roden Orbon stated that four of its personnel were wounded in a grenade attack carried out by unidentified armed groups.

The victims were at their roadside detachment in Barangay Madia, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, when an assailant threw a fragmentation grenade at them before fleeing the scene.

“Ang panghahagis ng granada, na ginawa ng mga hindi pa nakikilalang armadong grupo, ay nagresulta sa pagkasugat ng apat naming sundalo na noon ay ginagampanan ang kanilang tungkulin na panatilihin ang kapayapaan at seguridad sa lugar,” Orbon said in a statement sent to reporters.

(The grenade throwing, carried out by unidentified armed groups, resulted in the wounding of four of our soldiers who were then performing their duty to maintain peace and security in the area.)

“Kasalukuyan na kaming nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na awtoridad at aming mga intelligence units para matukoy at mapanagot agad ang mga may kagagawan ng insidenteng ito,” he added.

(We are currently coordinating with local authorities and our intelligence units to identify and immediately hold accountable those responsible for this incident.)

According to Orbon, the attack could be a retaliation “out of frustration” by “local terrorist groups” whose cohorts recently surrendered.

It was reported that there has been a recent series of surrenders by members of the terrorist groups, who also turned in their firearms, with 16 surrendering in Datu Piang and five in Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

The identified suspect who threw the grenade was riding a yellow motorcycle without a plate number, according to the public information office chief of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Police Regional Office.

Orbon then condemned the incident, as it occurred during the holy month of Ramadan which he said was supposed to be a time of peace, reflection and unity for Muslims.

“Ang ganitong uri ng karahasan ay walang puwang sa isang lipunang nagsusumikap na magkaroon ng pagkakaunawaan at kapayapaan,” he said.

(This kind of violence has no place in a society that strives to have understanding and peace.) —With reports from John Unson