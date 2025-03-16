^

Nation

4 soldiers wounded in grenade attack in Maguindanao — AFP

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 16, 2025 | 4:41pm
4 soldiers wounded in grenade attack in Maguindanao â€” AFP
An undated photo of a grenade on the ground.
Philstar.com / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Four soldiers were wounded in a grenade attack on a military detachment in Barangay Madia, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Saturday evening, March 15, the 6th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army reported.

Sixth Infantry Division spokesperson Roden Orbon stated that four of its personnel were wounded in a grenade attack carried out by unidentified armed groups.

The victims were at their roadside detachment in Barangay Madia, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, when an assailant threw a fragmentation grenade at them before fleeing the scene.

“Ang panghahagis ng granada, na ginawa ng mga hindi pa nakikilalang armadong grupo, ay nagresulta sa pagkasugat ng apat naming sundalo na noon ay ginagampanan ang kanilang tungkulin na panatilihin ang kapayapaan at seguridad sa lugar,” Orbon said in a statement sent to reporters. 

(The grenade throwing, carried out by unidentified armed groups, resulted in the wounding of four of our soldiers who were then performing their duty to maintain peace and security in the area.)

“Kasalukuyan na kaming nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na awtoridad at aming mga intelligence units para matukoy at mapanagot agad ang mga may kagagawan ng insidenteng ito,” he added. 

(We are currently coordinating with local authorities and our intelligence units to identify and immediately hold accountable those responsible for this incident.)

According to Orbon, the attack could be a retaliation “out of frustration” by “local terrorist groups” whose cohorts recently surrendered. 

It was reported that there has been a recent series of surrenders by members of the terrorist groups, who also turned in their firearms, with 16 surrendering in Datu Piang and five in Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

The identified suspect who threw the grenade was riding a yellow motorcycle without a plate number, according to the public information office chief of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Police Regional Office. 

Orbon then condemned the incident, as it occurred during the holy month of Ramadan which he said was supposed to be a time of peace, reflection and unity for Muslims.

“Ang ganitong uri ng karahasan ay walang puwang sa isang lipunang nagsusumikap na magkaroon ng pagkakaunawaan at kapayapaan,” he said. 

(This kind of violence has no place in a society that strives to have understanding and peace.) —With reports from John Unson

AFP

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

ATTACK

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION FOR MUSLIM MINDANAO

BARMM

GRENADE

MILITARY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kanlaon-hit LGU seeks additional funding for evacuees

Kanlaon-hit LGU seeks additional funding for evacuees

By Gilbert Bayoran | 18 hours ago
The municipal government of La Castellana in Negros Occidental has asked Malacañang for additional funding to assist...
Nation
fbtw
Proposals amending SIM registration law up for review

Proposals amending SIM registration law up for review

7 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is eyeing tighter rules on SIM registration as it is set to review proposals...
Nation
fbtw
DOT condemns Slovak tourist&rsquo;s slay in Boracay

DOT condemns Slovak tourist’s slay in Boracay

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Department of Tourism has condemned the killing of a Slovak tourist on Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan.
Nation
fbtw
BI, NBI arrest 49 POGO workers in Pasay

BI, NBI arrest 49 POGO workers in Pasay

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration and National Bureau of Investigation arrested 49 foreigners engaged in Philippine offshore...
Nation
fbtw
BI nabs &lsquo;Luffy&rsquo; gang member

BI nabs ‘Luffy’ gang member

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
female member of “Luffy” gang, believed to be engaged in fraud and extortion, was arrested by Bureau of Immigration agents...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Relatives turn in three shabu dealers to law enforcers

Relatives turn in three shabu dealers to law enforcers

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Local officials on Saturday, March 15, separately commended the relatives of three large-scale shabu dealers for their role...
Nation
fbtw
More terrorists surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

More terrorists surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Another group of local terrorists in Maguindanao del Sur surrendered to the Philippine Army on Friday, March 14, the seventh...
Nation
fbtw
Policewoman not filing charges vs Honeylet

Policewoman not filing charges vs Honeylet

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The policewoman hit with a cell phone during the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday is not pressing charges...
Nation
fbtw
P340 million shabu seized in Muntinlupa

P340 million shabu seized in Muntinlupa

1 day ago
Fifty kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P340 million were seized in a drug sting in Muntinlupa City yeste...
Nation
fbtw
BOC seizes P1.2 billion vapes, used clothing

BOC seizes P1.2 billion vapes, used clothing

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs confiscated P320 million worth of disposable vapes and other vape products “smuggled from China”...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with