Effective communication measures on Kanlaon situation underscored

Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 12:03pm
Ariel Nepomuceno Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno addresses the media on Mount Kanlaon's unrest.

CANLAON CITY, Philippines – The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) stressed the importance of regular, 24-hour communication among local leaders on the ongoing unrest of Mount Kanlaon, which is currently at Alert Level 3.

OCD Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno and other key officials recently met with local leaders such as Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas and Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson to discuss safety measures and the heightened risks associated with the volcano’s activity.

“The OCD has been in touch with our local leaders since the last December’s eruption and we are monitoring the situation daily. We always make sure that proper communication is being implemented from the situation of evacuees to the affected areas,” Nepomuceno said. 

“The threat is still there in many areas that’s why we encourage everyone to be proactive and maintain a high level of focus on their safety and well-being. 

“We must absolutely ensure the safety of everyone by providing the people’s needs. We also assessed the situation of the evacuees.”

There are nine affected areas in Negros Occidental especially near the permanent danger zone with pyroclastic density concurrent in La Castellana. Continuous ash falls have been reported to affect La Carlota, Bago, Murcia, San Enrique, Hinigaran, Valladolid, Puludpandan and Moises Padilla. 

During his visit, Nepomuceno also acknowledged the emotional and practical challenges faced by displaced families, assuring the national government’s commitment to provide aid.

He said the OCD had turned over hygiene kits, tarpaulins and house repair kits to the evacuees of Canlaon City, the municipality of La Castellana and La Carlota City. Water filtration machines and frozen meat will also be provided as requested by the evacuees.

Meanwhile, the implementing arm of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also cited the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health and other local government units for their support.

