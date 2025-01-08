P720,000 worth of cannabis seized in La Union sting

BAGUIO CITY — Ilocos region anti-narcotics operatives seized P720,000 worth of dried marijuana in a sting operation Wednesday morning, January 8, in Sitio Paratong, Barangay Poblacion, Bacnotan, La Union.

Ilocos region Police Drug Enforcement Unit 1 operatives, who led the sting, joined by the Regional Intelligence Division of the Ilocos region police, counter-intelligence operatives from the RIU1, PDEG Special Operations Unit 1, PDEA La Union and local La Union policemen also caught two male suspects, aged 24 and 21, both from Santol, La Union.

According to Ilocos region police director Brig. Gen. Lou Evangelista, operatives seized six kilograms of dried marijuana valued at P720,000.00 wrapped in six elongated cling-wrapper packaging.