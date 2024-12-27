^

Firework-related injuries reach 101 five days before New Year

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 9:43pm
As of yesterday morning, a total of 46 FWRI, including three new cases, were admitted to the 60 DOH-retained hospitals all over the country since Dec. 21.
MANILA, Philippines — Firework-related injuries are on the rise as New Year’s festivities near. The Department of Health (DOH) reported 32 additional cases on Friday, December 27, bringing the total to 101 during the holiday season.

On Christmas Day, December 25, 18 injuries were reported, while 26 cases occurred on Thursday, December 26.

New Year is still five days away, and yet the 101 cases logged from December 22 to December 27 are almost half of the 231 firework-related injuries DOH documented from December 21, 2023 to January 1.  

Nearly 8 in 10 cases were caused by illegal firework products such as "boga," "Five Star" and "Piccolo." Meanwhile, 65 cases involved actively lighting fireworks.

Of those injured, 82 were children and adolescents aged 19 or younger, while 19 were adults aged 20 or older. The majority of victims were male, with only nine females affected.

Rep. Toby Tiangco (Navotas, Lone District) said in a statement on Friday that there were two children, aged 7 and 9, who sustained minor injuries in Navotas City due to fireworks. 

The data was collected from 62 sentinel sites monitoring hospitals for individuals seeking emergency treatment due to firecracker-related injuries.

The DOH has reminded the public of the potential health risks posed by fireworks, including death from severe injuries, amputations, blindness, hearing loss, damage to lungs and burns.

It urged the public to use alternative noise-making devices, such as horns and pots and pans, and to keep firework products out of children’s reach.

The Philippine National Police has advised the public not to purchase illegal firework products such as the “Super Lolo,” “Atomic Triangle” and “Watusi.”  

It already shut down 115 social media pages selling firecrackers online, legal or not. 

People may contact the National Emergency Hotline at 911 or the DOH hotline at 1555 for medical assistance during the holidays.

