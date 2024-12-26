5.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Agusan Del Sur
MANILA, Philippines — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook the province of Agusan Del Sur at 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, according to Phivolcs.
In Phivolcs’ second bulletin on the earthquake, state seismologists traced the earthquake’s epicenter to Talacogon, Agusan Del Sur, with the tremor originating 12 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.
Phivolcs attributed the quake to tectonic plate movements along fault lines or plate boundaries.
The 5.3-magnitude earthquake is classified as “moderate” on the earthquake magnitude scale, typically felt by many but causing only minor damage.
Earlier, Phivolcs reported the earthquake's magnitude at 5.6.
Reported intensities
These are the reported intensities felt in various parts of Mindanao.
Intensity 4 (moderately strong)
- Surigao Del Sur: Bislig and Hinatuan
Intensity 3 (weak)
- Misamis Oriental: Gingoog, Medina, Magsaysay, Jasaan
- Davao de Oro: Nabunturan, Mabini, Monkayo, Laak
- Surigao del Sur: Barobo
Intensity 2 (slightly felt)
- Davao de Oro: Maco
- Surigao del Sur: Cagwait
- Cagayan de Oro
- Misamis Oriental: Villanueva, Tagoloan
- Cotabato: Matalan
Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)
- Davao Oriental: Caraga
- Davao City
- Cotabato: Antipas
Phivolcs also warned of potential damage and aftershocks due to the earthquake’s magnitude.
Gov’t response
The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said in a statement that the magnitude “raises concerns over potential aftershocks and damage in the area.”
The agency is also currently assessing the earthquake’s effects.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (NDRRMOC) issued an emergency alert and warning message to inform the public about the earthquake.
The agency is also coordinating with Phivolcs and OCD Caraga to assist local government units in monitoring the situation.
OCD said they will publish a progress report once more information has become available.
“Authorities are urging residents to stay alert for aftershocks and to follow safety protocols,” it added.
