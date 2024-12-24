FDA warns parents vs choking hazards

This undated photo shows the façade of the Food and Drug Administration headquarters in Muntinlupa City.

MANILA, Philippines — With the gift-giving season approaching, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned parents against choking hazards such as detachable parts of collectible toys.

“Avoid giving toy collectibles with small, detachable parts to children under three years old, as these may cause choking,” the FDA said in an advisory.

Small children’s hand-to-mouth habit while playing with toys may lead to accidental swallowing of small items, the agency noted.

“Without the appropriate precautions, this seemingly harmless pastime may raise potential hazards when inadvertently placed in the hands of the wrong consumer,” the FDA said.