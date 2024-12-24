Moderate quake jolts Surigao del Norte
December 24, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked Surigao del Norte yesterday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.
Phivolcs said the temblor occurred at 2:21 p.m. with an epicenter traced at 42 kilometers north of General Luna town in Siargao.
State seismologists said the temblor was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 10 km.
Phivolcs did not record any intensity following the moderate quake and does not expect any aftershock or damage.
