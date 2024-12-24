^

Nation

Moderate quake jolts Surigao del Norte

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Moderate quake jolts Surigao del Norte
Phivolcs said the temblor occurred at 2:21 p.m. with an epicenter traced at 42 kilometers north of General Luna town in Siargao.
Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked Surigao del Norte yesterday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.

Phivolcs said the temblor occurred at 2:21 p.m. with an epicenter traced at 42 kilometers north of General Luna town in Siargao.

State seismologists said the temblor was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 10 km.

Phivolcs did not record any intensity following the moderate quake and does not expect any aftershock or damage.

PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY
