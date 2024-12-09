^

Nation

BFAR assistant director shot dead in Davao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 9, 2024 | 2:28pm
BFAR assistant director shot dead in Davao del Norte
Karen Diana Candilosas, assistant regional director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Region 11, was shot dead in Panabo City in Davao del Norte on Saturday, December 7, 2024.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen shot dead the assistant director of the Bureau of Fisheries in Region 11 in an attack in Panabo City in Davao del Norte on Saturday, December 7.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao on Monday, December 9, stated that officials of the Davao del Norte Provincial Police Office had confirmed the incident that left the 42-year-old Karen Diana Candilosas dead.

Officials of the Panabo City police were quoted in Monday’s radio reports in the region as saying that Candilosas was inside a pick-up truck parked at one area in Barangay Cagangahon in Panabo City when two men armed with pistols came close and opened fire, killing her instantly.

Candilosas was a resident of Barangay Dapco in Panabo City.

Relatives had told reporters Candilosas was due for promotion as regional director of BFAR-11.

Her attackers had reportedly escaped before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the crime scene.

AMBUSH

BFAR

BUREAU OF FISHERIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BI arrests &lsquo;Lee Minho&rsquo; at Clark

BI arrests ‘Lee Minho’ at Clark

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
A namesake of South Korean actor Lee Min-ho was arrested late last month at the Clark Freeport Zone, the Bureau of Immigration...
Nation
fbtw
Communist leader nabbed in Olongapo

Communist leader nabbed in Olongapo

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
A communist leader, with a P7.8-million bounty for his capture, was arrested during a manhunt in Barangay Gordon Heights in...
Nation
fbtw

Seafarers to DMW exec: Inhibit from Magna Carta IRR

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
Due to an alleged conflict of interest, a group of seafarers has asked Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Assistant Secretary Jerome Pampolina to inhibit from drafting the implementing rules and regulations (IRR)...
Nation
fbtw
2 retired cops shot dead, 3 others hurt

2 retired cops shot dead, 3 others hurt

By John Felix Unson | 15 hours ago
Two retired policemen were killed in an ambush in Barangay Paigoay, Marogong town in Lanao del Sur on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
3 ships in Navotas seized

3 ships in Navotas seized

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
Three commercial vessels in Navotas have been accosted for alleged illegal fishing, according to the Philippine Coast Guard...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pangasinan councilor killed in shooting incident

Pangasinan councilor killed in shooting incident

1 day ago
An incumbent municipal councilor and reelectionist was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Umingan town, Pangasinan, on Saturday...
Nation
fbtw
3 weather systems to bring rains across Philippines

3 weather systems to bring rains across Philippines

1 day ago
The Intertropical Convergence Zone, shear line, and northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to bring rains...
Nation
fbtw
6 die in Sampaloc fire

6 die in Sampaloc fire

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Six people, including two children, died after a fire razed a four-story residential building in Sampaloc, Manila before dawn...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: Truck ban might not help prevent mishaps

MMDA: Truck ban might not help prevent mishaps

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Despite the death of four motorists in a road mishap along the Katipunan Avenue flyover in Quezon City last Thursday, imposing...
Nation
fbtw
Search for Eastman&rsquo;s remains continues

Search for Eastman’s remains continues

By Roel PareÃ±o | 1 day ago
Search and recovery operations for the remains of American vlogger Elliot Onil Eastman are ongoing in several areas in Sibuco,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with