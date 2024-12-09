BFAR assistant director shot dead in Davao del Norte

Karen Diana Candilosas, assistant regional director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Region 11, was shot dead in Panabo City in Davao del Norte on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen shot dead the assistant director of the Bureau of Fisheries in Region 11 in an attack in Panabo City in Davao del Norte on Saturday, December 7.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao on Monday, December 9, stated that officials of the Davao del Norte Provincial Police Office had confirmed the incident that left the 42-year-old Karen Diana Candilosas dead.

Officials of the Panabo City police were quoted in Monday’s radio reports in the region as saying that Candilosas was inside a pick-up truck parked at one area in Barangay Cagangahon in Panabo City when two men armed with pistols came close and opened fire, killing her instantly.

Candilosas was a resident of Barangay Dapco in Panabo City.

Relatives had told reporters Candilosas was due for promotion as regional director of BFAR-11.

Her attackers had reportedly escaped before responding volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials could reach the crime scene.