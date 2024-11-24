DHSUD distributes assistance to typhoon victims in Albay, Catanduanes

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) distributed unconditional cash assistance and shelter repair materials to typhoon-affected families in Albay and Catanduanes provinces.

In a press statement, the DHSUD said more than P6 million in cash assistance under the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program was given to more than 350 families during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in Legazpi City on Thursday.

At least 154 families from Tabaco City and the towns of Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Libon, Oas, Pio Duran and Polangui were given P30,000 each to rebuild their destroyed houses.

The agency also gave P10,000 each to 202 families from Daraga, Oas Pio Duran and Polangui to repair damaged houses.

Aside from the cash aid, the DHSUD delivered P29 million worth of home materials and essentials to Naga City and the provinces of Catanduanes and Camarines Sur last week.