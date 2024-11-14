^

Nation

More mayors call for BARMM polls postponement

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 6:38pm
More mayors call for BARMM polls postponement
The Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — More local executives in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have joined forces with groups advocating for the postponement of next year's first BARMM regional parliamentary elections to 2026.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao cities on Thursday, November 14 stated that 10 of the 12 mayors in Basilan signed on Tuesday, November 13, a manifesto favoring the move, just a day after their governor, Hadjiman Salliman, released his separate written petition for it.

Among the ten mayors in Basilan who signed the manifesto is Roderick Furigay, the mayor of the vote-rich Lamitan City covering 45 barangays with mixed Muslim and Christian residents.

In their separate statements, the Basilan mayors and Salliman pointed out that they support the Senate Bill 2864 and House Bill 11034, introduced by Senate President Francis Escudero and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, respectively, as enabling measures to legitimize the reset of the 2025 BARMM elections to 2026.

The concerted move by the Basilan local executives was preceded by the release on Sunday, November 10, by 11 of the 12 mayors in Maguindanao del Norte, led by Ramil Dilangalen of Northern Kabuntalan, of the same appeal, citing that the postponement of the elections will give the BARMM government enough time to prepare for such an exercise.

The sectors seeking the delay by one year of the BARMM elections had also asserted that the 80-seat regional parliament needed time to reconfigure the parliamentary districts in the autonomous region after the Supreme Court had removed Sulu province from its core territory as petitioned by provincial officials, among them Gov. Hadji Abdusakur Tan. 

BARMM

CENTRAL MINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 lotto bettors split P118.9 million prize

2 lotto bettors split P118.9 million prize

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
Two bettors won the P118.9-million jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
38,000 Makati Blu Card holders get cash incentives

38,000 Makati Blu Card holders get cash incentives

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
Over 50,000 senior citizens continue to benefit from Makati’s Blu Card program, which offers perks to enhance their...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos Jr., Chiz discuss BARMM poll postponement

Marcos Jr., Chiz discuss BARMM poll postponement

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero yesterday confirmed that he met with President Marcos on Tuesday night to talk about the...
Nation
fbtw

PAOCC employee caught stealing BPO worker’s phone

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
After the viral slapping incident, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission figured in another controversy after a PAOCC employee reportedly stole the phone of a worker of the raided business process outsourcing...
Nation
fbtw
No data breach &ndash; GCash

No data breach – GCash

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
No personal data breach occurred following the unauthorized transactions that led GCash account holders to lose funds, the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP seizes P40.3 billion drugs under Marcos Jr. government

PNP seizes P40.3 billion drugs under Marcos Jr. government

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The drug war under the administration of President Marcos has netted P40.32 billion worth of illegal drugs, the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Scanners for ingested contraband deployed in Bilibid

Scanners for ingested contraband deployed in Bilibid

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
Two Soter RS full body scanners capable of detecting ingested or hidden contraband have been deployed at the New Bilibid Prison,...
Nation
fbtw
Bersamin, Remulla at NBI anniversary today

Bersamin, Remulla at NBI anniversary today

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation will celebrate today its 88th founding anniversary with events planned to recognize the...
Nation
fbtw

Vietnamese nabbed for party drugs in Pasay

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
A Vietnamese national was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation for allegedly selling party drugs in Pasay.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with