Walang Pasok: Courts suspend work on November 12 due to â€˜Nikaâ€™

Walang Pasok: Courts suspend work on November 12 due to ‘Nika’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 11:22am
The seat of the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Some courts in northern Luzon suspended work on Tuesday, November 12, due to Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji).

Despite the work suspension, the courts have been advised to remain accessible through their official email addresses and phone numbers for urgent matters.

 

 

The following courts have announced work suspension due to the typhoon:

  • Regional Trial Court Santiago City
  • Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) Cordon-Dinapigue
  • MCTC Ramon-San Isidro
  • All the courts under the jurisdiction of the RTC Cauayan City, Isabela

As of 10 a.m., Nika was located at 190 kilometers west northwest of Laoag City moving northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 115 kph, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said Nika is about to exit the Philippine area of responsibility.

Please refresh this page for updates.

