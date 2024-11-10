BARMM gubernatorial bets get Marcos support

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is seen raising the hands of BARMM gubernatorial candidates Mamintal ‘Bombit’ Adiong for Lanao del Sur; Sultan Kudarat Mayor Datu Tucao Mastura for Maguindanao; Hajiman ‘Jim’ Hataman for Basilan; Tawi-Tawi Gov. Ysmael ‘Mang’ Sali for reelection; and Talayan Mayor Datu Ali Midtimbang for Maguindanao del Sur.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has officially expressed his support for candidates in the gubernatorial race in the provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for the May 12, 2025 national and local elections.

The president made the endorsement when he raised the hands of the aspirants after his consultative meeting with the Bangsamoro regional leaders and incumbent governors at the Aguado Redidence in Manila last Tuesday, October 24.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas national president Reynaldo Tamayo and Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo have facilitated the endorsement as part of PFP’s consolidation efforts for the coming electoral exercise.

In a Facebook post shared by Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Assistant Secretary Jordan Bayam, the president was seen raising the hands of the BARMM candidates.

The endorsed gubernatorial candidates are Sultan Kudarat Mayor Datu Tucao Mastura for Maguindanao del Norte, Talayan Mayor Datu Ali Midtimbang for Maguindanao del Sur, and reelectionist Gov. Ysmael “Mang” Sali of Tawi-Tawi.

They are followed by Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong for Lanao del Sur, and Hajiman "Jim" Hataman Salliman for Basilan.

Bayam said that the aspirants for governors have expressed their gratitude to Lagdameo and Tamayo for facilitating the ceremony with the objective of to unifying the leaders of the Bangsamoro region.

Aside from the president, Lagdameo and Tamayo, other Mindanao political leaders such as Presidential Adviser for Marawi Rehab Secretary Nasser Pangandaman, MinDA Chair Sec. Leo Magno and incumbent Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulraof Macacua joined the Aguado Residence event.