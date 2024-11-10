^

Nation

BARMM gubernatorial bets get Marcos support

Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 7:00pm
BARMM gubernatorial bets get Marcos support
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is seen raising the hands of BARMM gubernatorial candidates Mamintal ‘Bombit’ Adiong for Lanao del Sur; Sultan Kudarat Mayor Datu Tucao Mastura for Maguindanao; Hajiman ‘Jim’ Hataman for Basilan; Tawi-Tawi Gov. Ysmael ‘Mang’ Sali for reelection; and Talayan Mayor Datu Ali Midtimbang for Maguindanao del Sur.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has officially expressed his support for candidates in the gubernatorial race in the provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) for the May 12, 2025 national and local elections.

The president made the endorsement when he raised the hands of the aspirants after his consultative meeting with the Bangsamoro regional leaders and incumbent governors at the Aguado Redidence in Manila last Tuesday, October 24.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas national president Reynaldo Tamayo and Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo have facilitated the endorsement as part of PFP’s consolidation efforts for the coming electoral exercise.

In a Facebook post shared by Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Assistant Secretary Jordan Bayam, the president was seen raising the hands of the BARMM candidates.

The endorsed gubernatorial candidates are Sultan Kudarat Mayor Datu Tucao Mastura for Maguindanao del Norte, Talayan Mayor Datu Ali Midtimbang for Maguindanao del Sur, and reelectionist Gov. Ysmael “Mang” Sali of Tawi-Tawi.

They are followed by Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong for Lanao del Sur, and Hajiman "Jim" Hataman Salliman for Basilan.

Bayam said that the aspirants for governors have expressed their gratitude to Lagdameo and  Tamayo for facilitating the ceremony with the objective of to unifying the leaders of the Bangsamoro region.

Aside from the president, Lagdameo and Tamayo, other Mindanao political leaders such as Presidential Adviser for Marawi Rehab Secretary Nasser Pangandaman, MinDA Chair Sec. Leo Magno and incumbent Maguindanao del Norte Governor Abdulraof Macacua joined the Aguado Residence event.

vuukle comment

BARMM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders

Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders

By Ed Amoroso | 21 hours ago
A businessman, tagged as a suspect in the shooting of three people in Calapan City, including the assistant Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
Deputy LTO chief, business owners shot in Calapan

Deputy LTO chief, business owners shot in Calapan

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A heated argument over a routine Land Transport Office checkpoint inspection led to the shooting of the LTO assistant district...
Nation
fbtw
Sherwin says he never lent out protocol plate

Sherwin says he never lent out protocol plate

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian yesterday belied reports that he was involved in the illegal entry of a Cadillac Escalade at the Edsa...
Nation
fbtw

Valenzuela, Pasig governments donate P24.5 million to Kristine-hit localities

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
The Valenzuela City and Pasig City governments are donating a total of P24.5 million in financial assistance to provinces badly affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.
Nation
fbtw
100 OFWs to get housing grant approvals under 4PH

100 OFWs to get housing grant approvals under 4PH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 21 hours ago
At least 100 overseas Filipino workers and their families are set to receive grant approvals for their housing applications...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MMDA: Higher fines a deterrent to traffic offenses

MMDA: Higher fines a deterrent to traffic offenses

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
Higher fines will prevent motorists to violate traffic rules, according to a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority o...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City&rsquo;s No. 2 most wanted nabbed

Quezon City’s No. 2 most wanted nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
The second most wanted fugitive who has been tagged in shooting incidents in Quezon City was arrested last Friday mornin...
Nation
fbtw
Raps filed vs 5 Nigerians nabbed for kidnapping

Raps filed vs 5 Nigerians nabbed for kidnapping

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Criminal cases have been filed against five Nigerians who were arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga on Thursday for allegedly...
Nation
fbtw
Galvez backs BARMM poll postponement

Galvez backs BARMM poll postponement

By SheilaÂ Crisostomo | 21 hours ago
Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. has backed Senate Bill 2862, which seeks to postpone the first Bangsamoro Autonomous...
Nation
fbtw

Families of ‘Bloody Sunday’ massacre victims seek UN help

By Christine Boton | 21 hours ago
The families of three activists who were among those killed in what is called the “Bloody Sunday” raids in Calabarzon in 2021 have filed a complaint before the United Nations Human Rights Committee on...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with