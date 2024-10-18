Army collects 11 more firearms in Maguindanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY— The Army’s 6th Infantry Division has collected 11 more unlicensed firearms voluntarily turned over by residents of Guindulungan town in Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday, October 16.

Major Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Friday that the firearms and grenade launchers were surrendered by owners to the 2nd Mechanized Battalion in support of the 6th ID’s Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Program complementing the Mindanao peace process.

The cache, comprised of two 12 gauge shotgun, two .45 caliber Thompson, an M203 grenade launcher tube, a KG9 submachinegun, an Ultimax rifle and two M79 grenade launchers, are now in the custody of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion that has jurisdiction Guindulungan town.

Nafarrete said that officials of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion and local executives cooperated in securing the surrender of the firearms through backchannel dialogues.

Since 2021, units of the 6th ID in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Sarangani provinces, and Cotabato City have collected over 2,000 weapons. These include assault rifles, M60 machine guns, 40-millimeter grenade launchers, and B40 anti-tank rocket launchers turned over by their owners. Among those who surrendered are former members of the now-diminished Dawlah Islamiya and Bangsamoro Freedom Fighters, who have pledged allegiance to the government with the help of the 6th ID.