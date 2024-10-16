^

Nation

Two Cagayan residents suspected of having human anthrax

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 8:10pm
Two Cagayan residents suspected of having human anthrax
Map of Cagayan showing the location of Calayan.
Created by TheCoffee via Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Health authorities are investigating potential human anthrax infections in Cagayan following reports that two villagers from Sto. Niño town contracted the disease after consuming carabao meat infected with Bacillus anthracis.

Encyclopedia of Life (EOL) defined Bacillus anthracis as "a gram-positive and rod-shaped bacterium that causes anthrax, a deadly disease to livestock and, occasionally, to humans."

EOL added that being infected with such bacteria is said to be fatal.

"Infection is indicated by inflammatory, black, necrotic lesions (eschars). The sores usually appear on the face, neck, arms, or hands. Fatal symptoms include a flu-like fever, chest discomfort, diaphoresis (excessive sweating), and body aches," EOL added. 

CDC likewise said "anthrax can cause severe illness in both people and animals." Humans can be infected by consuming meat from anthrax-stricken animals.

The Cagayan health office is now looking into the possibility of more infections as many villagers reportedly purchased meat from the infected carabao.

In December 2022, 12 cases of human infection were reported in Cagayan. Of the 12, three were confirmed by the Department of Health.

vuukle comment

CAGAYAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vico rejects peace covenant proposal

Vico rejects peace covenant proposal

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 21 hours ago
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday rejected a peace covenant proposed by his rival in the May 2025 midterm elections.
Nation
fbtw
Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens

Expanded road bypass project in Bulacan opens

1 day ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines inaugurated the Japan-funded...
Nation
fbtw

‘11 arrested Chinese may be looking for uranium’

21 hours ago
The 11 Chinese nationals recently arrested in Paracale, Camarines Norte for allegedly engaging in illegal mining may be exploring the area for uranium, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commiss...
Nation
fbtw
Court junks case vs teacher in viral traffic video

Court junks case vs teacher in viral traffic video

By Romina Cabrera | 21 hours ago
A Quezon City court has dismissed the case filed against a teacher for allegedly spreading false information for uploading...
Nation
fbtw
P14.62 million shabu found floating in Mindoro, Bataan

P14.62 million shabu found floating in Mindoro, Bataan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Up to 2.15 kilos of shabu with a total combined value of P14.62 million were found floating in the waters off Occidental Mindoro...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CSC exam results out

CSC exam results out

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 21 hours ago
The Civil Service Commission has released the results of the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test it conducted...
Nation
fbtw
Puregold conducts outreach activity in Rizal school

Puregold conducts outreach activity in Rizal school

21 hours ago
Puregold Price Club Inc. has reinforced its commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development through its social...
Nation
fbtw

Suspects in Bulacan board member, driver’s slay charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Criminal charges have been filed against four suspects, including a policeman, for the murder of a member of the provincial board of Bulacan and his driver in Malolos early this month.
Nation
fbtw
BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'

BFP member on duty shot dead by suspected 'guns-for-hire'

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Gunmen killed a member of the Bureau of Fire Protection right in the premises of the fire station in Katipunan town in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw
Political events banned in Manila ahead of Undas

Political events banned in Manila ahead of Undas

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
In observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, political and private groups are prohibited from holding...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with