Two Cagayan residents suspected of having human anthrax

Map of Cagayan showing the location of Calayan.

BAGUIO CITY — Health authorities are investigating potential human anthrax infections in Cagayan following reports that two villagers from Sto. Niño town contracted the disease after consuming carabao meat infected with Bacillus anthracis.

Encyclopedia of Life (EOL) defined Bacillus anthracis as "a gram-positive and rod-shaped bacterium that causes anthrax, a deadly disease to livestock and, occasionally, to humans."

EOL added that being infected with such bacteria is said to be fatal.

"Infection is indicated by inflammatory, black, necrotic lesions (eschars). The sores usually appear on the face, neck, arms, or hands. Fatal symptoms include a flu-like fever, chest discomfort, diaphoresis (excessive sweating), and body aches," EOL added.

CDC likewise said "anthrax can cause severe illness in both people and animals." Humans can be infected by consuming meat from anthrax-stricken animals.

The Cagayan health office is now looking into the possibility of more infections as many villagers reportedly purchased meat from the infected carabao.

In December 2022, 12 cases of human infection were reported in Cagayan. Of the 12, three were confirmed by the Department of Health.