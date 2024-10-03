BFAR suspends ludong fishing

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has declared a closed fishing season for ludong or President’s fish, to save the country’s “most expensive fish” from extinction.

The ban against catching ludong or banak will remain in effect from Oct. 1 until Nov. 15.

“Catching, selling, buying, transporting or possessing ludong, including its parts or derivatives, is strictly prohibited during this period to allow this endangered species to spawn,” the BFAR said.

The agency issued Administrative Circular 247, declaring a closed fishing season for ludong from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.

Violators of the circular will face penalties, it said.

“Let’s work together to conserve ludong, a symbol of our heritage and biodiversity, for future generations,” the BFAR said.

Ludong is said to be the most expensive freshwater fish in the country, reportedly costing about P5,000 per kilo.

Overfishing, dredging and mining activities have reduced the population of ludong over the years.

The fish is a river mullet endemic in Cagayan River and other river systems located in the northern part of the country.