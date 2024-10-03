^

Nation

BFAR suspends ludong fishing

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
October 3, 2024 | 12:00am
BFAR suspends ludong fishing
Photo shows the Ludong, also called President's Fish.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has declared a closed fishing season for ludong or President’s fish, to save the country’s “most expensive fish” from extinction.

The ban against catching ludong or banak will remain in effect from Oct. 1 until Nov. 15.

“Catching, selling, buying, transporting or possessing ludong, including its parts or derivatives, is strictly prohibited during this period to allow this endangered species to spawn,” the BFAR said.

The agency issued Administrative Circular 247, declaring a closed fishing season for ludong from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.

Violators of the circular will face penalties, it said.

“Let’s work together to conserve ludong, a symbol of our heritage and biodiversity, for future generations,” the BFAR said.

Ludong is said to be the most expensive freshwater fish in the country, reportedly costing about P5,000 per kilo.

Overfishing, dredging and mining activities have reduced the population of ludong over the years.

The fish is a river mullet endemic in Cagayan River and other river systems located in the northern part of the country.

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Early COC filers: Belmonte in Quezon City, Nancy in Makati

Early COC filers: Belmonte in Quezon City, Nancy in Makati

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte will run for a third consecutive term in the May 2025 midterm elections.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-cop found dead in Batangas

Ex-cop found dead in Batangas

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A retired policeman was found dead in Tanauan City, Batangas on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa files candidacy in Leyte

Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa files candidacy in Leyte

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Espinosa was accompanied by other aspirants running under his slate called “Bando Espinosa-Pundok Kausaban.”
Nation
fbtw
NBI Special Task Force grounded

NBI Special Task Force grounded

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 3 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has grounded its Special Task Force after an NBI agent allegedly engaged in inappropriate...
Nation
fbtw
COC filing satellite site opened in Maguindanao

COC filing satellite site opened in Maguindanao

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has opened a satellite site for the filing of certificates of candidacy in Maguindanao del N...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UP names 25 Oblation Scholars

UP names 25 Oblation Scholars

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The University of the Philippines has announced the top 25 passers in the 2024 UP College Admissions Test, entitling them...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO secures Metro for 2025 polls

NCRPO secures Metro for 2025 polls

By Christine Boton | 1 hour ago
With candidates filing their certificates of candidacy, the National Capital Region Police Office on Tuesday assured the public...
Nation
fbtw

Cop in viral road rage video sacked

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The incident was recorded on video, which went viral on social media.
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City launches bid for UNESCO &lsquo;Creative City of Film&rsquo;

Quezon City launches bid for UNESCO ‘Creative City of Film’

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Quezon City government yesterday announced its bid to be a Creative City of Film of the United Nations Educational, Scientific...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with