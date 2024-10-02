Comelec decides on voters’ districts of 'Embo' barangays

Comelec Chair George Garcia and other Comelec officials conduct a press briefing at the Manila Hotel on October 2, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Voters from the 10 enlisted men’s barrio or “embo” barangays now have a designated district to vote for in the House of Representatives, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chair George Garcia said.

Garcia announced the poll body adopted the concurrent resolution of the House and the Senate, which urged Comelec not to disenfranchise the voters.

“Linabas ng Commission en Banc ang isang resolusyon kung saang opisyal at pormal nating sinasabi na ang 10 barangay ng Taguig na galing sa Makati City, tatlo sa first district, pito sa second district,” Garcia said on Wednesday, October 2.

(The Commission en Banc came up with a resolution where we officially and formally say that of the 10 Embo barangays in Taguig that came from Makati City, three of them will be under the first district and seven will be under the second district.)

“They can now vote for members of the House of Representatives for the first and second districts,” Garcia emphasized.

Under Congress’ concurrent resolution, Comembo, Pembo and Rizal will be under the first District while Cembo, South Cembo, East Rembo, West Rembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside and Post Proper Southside will be under the second district.

To recall, the concurrent resolution led to a viral fight between Sens. Alan Cayetano and Miguel Zubiri, where the two raised their voices over a misunderstanding.

Zubiri was surprised by the resolution and thought that he should have been given a prior notice.

Despite this fight, the Senate still adopted the resolution.