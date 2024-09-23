^

Nation

Slain poll exec’s P3 million cash missing

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
September 23, 2024 | 12:00am
Slain poll execâ��s P3 million cash missing
Reports said responding police officers found the cabinet drawers already opened and empty when they arrived at the crime scene.
STAR / File

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Cash money amounting to P3 million was taken by suspected assailants from election officer Emmanuel Gacott and his wife Frenie, who were found dead at their house in Agutaya, Palawan on Saturday morning, authorities said yesterday.

Reports said responding police officers found the cabinet drawers already opened and empty when they arrived at the crime scene.

Maj. Ric Ramos, spokesman for the Palawan police, said a forensics team of the Mimaropa police arrived in Agutaya to investigate the incident.

“We are waiting for the results of the autopsy. The victims reportedly suffered stab wounds,” Ramos said.

The victims were found bloodied in the kitchen at around 8:30 a.m.

Probers are eyeing robbery as the motive for the killing.

vuukle comment

PALAWAN

AGUTAYA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Road rage in Pasay escalates into shooting

Road rage in Pasay escalates into shooting

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
A road rage incident between two vehicles at the corner of Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue and Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City escalated...
Nation
fbtw
4 Negros Occidental LGUs declare state of calamity

4 Negros Occidental LGUs declare state of calamity

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
Four local government units in Negros Occidental declared their areas under a state of calamity, citing the damage caused...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Reconsider Sulu removal from BARMM&rsquo;

‘Reconsider Sulu removal from BARMM’

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A deputy speaker of the Bangsamoro parliament has urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to exclude Sulu from...
Nation
fbtw
Police seize P20.4 million shabu, arrest 3 in Zamboanga

Police seize P20.4 million shabu, arrest 3 in Zamboanga

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A joint police anti-drug and naval intelligence units seized three kilos of shabu, worth P20.4 million, and arrested three...
Nation
fbtw
Cavite bettor wins P19 million lotto prize

Cavite bettor wins P19 million lotto prize

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
A lone bettor from Cavite won the P19-million jackpot in the Lotto 6/42 draw on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd retrieves learning materials withheld in Cavite warehouse

DepEd retrieves learning materials withheld in Cavite warehouse

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Department of Education has retrieved the last batch of the P3 billion worth of learning materials that were withheld...
Nation
fbtw
Bicol workers receive assistance

Bicol workers receive assistance

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Over 31,000 workers from different provinces in Bicol have received emergency employment and livelihood assistance, according...
Nation
fbtw
Army collects 38 more firearms from Maguindanao residents

Army collects 38 more firearms from Maguindanao residents

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Army collected 38 more firearms and military-type weapons surrendered voluntarily by residents of different...
Nation
fbtw
Sectors strengthen ties for expanded Basilan peace works

Sectors strengthen ties for expanded Basilan peace works

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
The military, police, the United States Institute of Peace and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Basilan have strengthened...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with