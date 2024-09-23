Slain poll exec’s P3 million cash missing

Reports said responding police officers found the cabinet drawers already opened and empty when they arrived at the crime scene.

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Cash money amounting to P3 million was taken by suspected assailants from election officer Emmanuel Gacott and his wife Frenie, who were found dead at their house in Agutaya, Palawan on Saturday morning, authorities said yesterday.

Reports said responding police officers found the cabinet drawers already opened and empty when they arrived at the crime scene.

Maj. Ric Ramos, spokesman for the Palawan police, said a forensics team of the Mimaropa police arrived in Agutaya to investigate the incident.

“We are waiting for the results of the autopsy. The victims reportedly suffered stab wounds,” Ramos said.

The victims were found bloodied in the kitchen at around 8:30 a.m.

Probers are eyeing robbery as the motive for the killing.