Cops burn over P10-M worth of weed in Kalinga

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 6:48pm
Cannabis plant
Image by 7raysmarketing from Pixabay

BAGUIO CITY  — A total of P10.2 million worth of fully grown marijuana shrub were burned down after a two-day operation in Barangays Dananao and Butbut Proper in Tinglayan, Kalinga over the weekend.

Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. David Peredo said, 51,000 fully-grown marijuana were discovered at the total land area of 3,400 square meters.

Peredo lamented that there was no cultivator caught. He vowed that investigators will find out who might have been behind the plantation. 

After documenting the haul, the marijuana was put on fire.

KALINGA
