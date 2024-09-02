La Mesa dam nears spilling level due to 'Enteng' rains

MANILA, Philippines — The La Mesa dam nears its spilling level due to the moderate and heavy rains brought by tropical storm Enteng (international name: Yagi), state weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday afternoon, September 2.

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, excess floodwaters in La Mesa Dam will spill over if the water level reaches 80.15 meters which may result in the flooding of nearby areas.

As of 1 p.m., the dam’s water level reached 80.00 meters and is expected to further increase.

If flood waters spill the following are the nearby areas that could be affected:

Tullahan River from Quezon City (Fairview, Forest Hills Subd., Quirino Highway, Sta. Quiteria, and San Bartolome)

Valenzuela (North Expressway, La Huerta Subd.)

Malabon City

The state weather bureau advised residents of these areas to be alert for a further increase in water level along the Tullahan River.

As of 2 p.m., Enteng is expected to make landfall over the northern Aurora-southeastern Isabela area, according to PAGASA.