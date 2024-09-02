'Enteng': Number coding suspended, 'Libreng Sakay' still on

Motorists pass through rain puddles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The number coding scheme was suspended on Monday, September 2, due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi).

This Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) made the announcement on Monday morning, as state weather bureau PAGASA raised the Wind Signal No. 2 over some areas of Luzon.

“In view of the inclement weather brought about by typhoon Enteng and southwest monsoon, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or Number Coding is suspended today, September 2,” the MMDA said in a statement.

As of 8:30 a.m. Malacañang announced work suspension in government offices in the National Capital Region.

The Palace also suspended all classes in private and public schools in Metro Manila.

'Libreng Sakay'

Some local government units announced that their free-ride program continued on Monday despite the inclement weather.

Quezon City local government said that its Q City bus will still travel eight different routes.

Valenzuela City also said its “libreng sakay trucks” are on standby.