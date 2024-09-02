^

Nation

'Enteng': Number coding suspended, 'Libreng Sakay' still on

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 10:33am
'Enteng': Number coding suspended, 'Libreng Sakay' still on
Motorists pass through rain puddles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The number coding scheme was suspended on Monday, September 2, due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi).

This Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) made the announcement on Monday morning, as state weather bureau PAGASA raised the Wind Signal No. 2 over some areas of Luzon. 

“In view of the inclement weather brought about by typhoon Enteng and southwest monsoon, the Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program or Number Coding is suspended today, September 2,” the MMDA said in a statement.

As of 8:30 a.m. Malacañang announced work suspension in government offices in the National Capital Region.

The Palace also suspended all classes in private and public schools in Metro Manila.

'Libreng Sakay'

Some local government units announced that their free-ride program continued on Monday despite the inclement weather.

Quezon City local government said that its Q City bus will still travel eight different routes.

Valenzuela City also said its “libreng sakay trucks” are on standby.

 

vuukle comment

ENTENGPH

METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

MMDA

NUMBER CODING

TRAFFIC

TYPHOON

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-cop in irrigation, peace officers&rsquo; slay nabbed

Ex-cop in irrigation, peace officers’ slay nabbed

By Jun Elias | 12 hours ago
A retired police officer tagged as the brains in the murder of the chief of a local irrigators’ group and a village...
Nation
fbtw
Siphoned oily waste from Terra Nova reaches 1 million liters

Siphoned oily waste from Terra Nova reaches 1 million liters

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
More than one million liters of oily waste have been siphoned out from the sunken motor tanker Terra Nova as of Aug. 31, according...
Nation
fbtw
Police raids POGO hub in Lapu-Lapu City

Police raids POGO hub in Lapu-Lapu City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
At least 132 foreigners were rounded up in a suspected illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator hub or scam farm in Lapu-Lapu...
Nation
fbtw
President Marcos creates Iloilo eco-zone, expands another in Batangas

President Marcos creates Iloilo eco-zone, expands another in Batangas

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has declared an area in Iloilo City that comprised a building and parcels of land as a special economic zone,...
Nation
fbtw
Transport of hogs from ASF-affected areas allowed

Transport of hogs from ASF-affected areas allowed

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) has allowed the transport of healthy hogs from areas affected by African swine fever (ASF),...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Belmonte: Cooperate with mpox contact tracers

Belmonte: Cooperate with mpox contact tracers

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Amid the rising cases of mpox in the country, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has reminded business establishments to cooperate...
Nation
fbtw
Muntinlupa to impose liquor ban around Bar exam venue

Muntinlupa to impose liquor ban around Bar exam venue

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The local government of Muntinlupa will implement a liquor ban during the 2024 Bar examinations on Sept. 8, 11 and ...
Nation
fbtw

Government aids Pinoy crewmen from Houthi-attacked vessel

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Twenty-two of the 23 Filipino crewmen of MT Sounion, which was attacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, received financial assistance from the government upon their return to the country on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan welcomes Bagong Silang plebiscite results

Caloocan welcomes Bagong Silang plebiscite results

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
The Caloocan government yesterday welcomed the plebiscite result splitting Barangay Bagong Silang into six barangays.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with