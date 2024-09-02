Palace suspends government work in NCR due to 'Enteng'

Motorists and commuters endure the sudden heavy downpour along Taft Avenue in Manila on August 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang suspended all government work in the National Capital Region on Monday, September 2, due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Storm Enteng (international name: Yagi).

The announcement of the Office of the Executive Secretary was made effective at 8:30 a.m.

The suspension of work in private companies and offices will be left up to their respective management, the office added.

Work at the Senate was also suspended Monday morning due to the bad weather caused by Enteng, according to an advisory from Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr.

While the House of Representatives did not suspend work, employees who are unable to report for work due to flooding will be excused, according to House Secretary General Reginald Velasco.

Malacañang has also suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools in Metro Manila due to the heavy rainfall brought by Enteng.

The center of the storm was estimated at 100 kilometers north-northwest of Daet, Camarines Norte or 115 kilometers east-northeast of Infanta, Quezon as of 7 a.m., according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Metro Manila is among the areas in Luzon that are now experiencing heavy to intense rainfall (100-200 mm), according to PAGASA’s 8 a.m. bulletin. The other areas are parts of Calabarzon, Bulacan, Aurora, Catanduanes and Sorsogon. — Cristina Chi