^

Headlines

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 2 due to ‘Enteng’

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 6:03pm
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 2 due to â��Entengâ��
Students brave the heavy rain due to the inclement weather as they head to their classes at Araullo High School in Manila on Sept. 4, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGU) have suspended in-person classes for Monday, September 2, due to Tropical Depression Enteng.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over several areas in Luzon and Visayas.

The following LGUs announced suspension of face-to-face classes:

Luzon

  • Camarines Sur - all levels, public and private
  • Sorsogon City - all levels, public and private

Visayas

  • Northern Samar province - all levels, public and private


Please refresh this page for updates.

vuukle comment

CLASS SUSPENSION

STORM

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

TYPHOON

WALANG PASOK

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AFP: Balikatan 2025 will be a &lsquo;full battle test&rsquo;

AFP: Balikatan 2025 will be a ‘full battle test’

By Roel Pareño | 19 hours ago
Armed Forces chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. yesterday branded the conduct of the Balikatan exercise next year as a “full...
Headlines
fbtw
China accuses Philippine ship of deliberately hitting coast guard vessel

China accuses Philippine ship of deliberately hitting coast guard vessel

1 day ago
Beijing accused a Philippine ship of deliberately running into a Chinese coast guard vessel on Saturday near a flashpoint...
Headlines
fbtw
Police have yet to penetrate KOJC&rsquo;s underground bunker

Police have yet to penetrate KOJC’s underground bunker

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A week after thousands of police officers raided the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound, the Philippine National Police said...
Headlines
fbtw
Collaboration key to protecting West Philippine Sea

Collaboration key to protecting West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 7 hours ago
Marine science and geopolitical experts are now calling on the government, private sector and the international community...
Headlines
fbtw
China, Philippines trade blame in latest South China Sea clash

China, Philippines trade blame in latest South China Sea clash

10 hours ago
China and the Philippines on Saturday accused each other of deliberately ramming their coast guard ships near a flashpoint...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Damayan distributes rice to calamity-hit families in Quezon City

Damayan distributes rice to calamity-hit families in Quezon City

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Operation Damayan, The Philippine STAR’s humanitarian arm, distributed over 5,000 bags of rice to Quezon City residents...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos institutionalizes eTravel system

Marcos institutionalizes eTravel system

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has institutionalized the use of the electronic travel system for international inbound and outbound passengers...
Headlines
fbtw
No impeach case filed vs VP, says House exec

No impeach case filed vs VP, says House exec

By Shiela Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
Despite rumors that an impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte is brewing in the House of Representatives, such...
Headlines
fbtw

Japanese animator, doctors among Magsaysay awardees

19 hours ago
One group and four individuals, including award-winning Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, were proclaimed as recipients of the Ramon Magsaysay Awards this year.
Headlines
fbtw
Priest urges Espenido: Expose anomalies about Rody&rsquo;s drug war

Priest urges Espenido: Expose anomalies about Rody’s drug war

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A priest known for helping the kin of victims of extrajudicial killings appealed to controversial police official Lt. Col....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with