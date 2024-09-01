Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 2 due to ‘Enteng’

Students brave the heavy rain due to the inclement weather as they head to their classes at Araullo High School in Manila on Sept. 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGU) have suspended in-person classes for Monday, September 2, due to Tropical Depression Enteng.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over several areas in Luzon and Visayas.

The following LGUs announced suspension of face-to-face classes:

Luzon

Camarines Sur - all levels, public and private

Sorsogon City - all levels, public and private

Visayas

Northern Samar province - all levels, public and private



Please refresh this page for updates.