Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 2 due to ‘Enteng’
September 1, 2024 | 6:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units (LGU) have suspended in-person classes for Monday, September 2, due to Tropical Depression Enteng.
As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over several areas in Luzon and Visayas.
The following LGUs announced suspension of face-to-face classes:
Luzon
- Camarines Sur - all levels, public and private
- Sorsogon City - all levels, public and private
Visayas
- Northern Samar province - all levels, public and private
Please refresh this page for updates.
