^

Nation

Zamboanga drug den shut down, 4 operators arrested

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 2:57pm
Zamboanga drug den shut down, 4 operators arrested
The four shabu peddlers, entrapped on Aug. 24, 2025 in Barangay Talon-Talon in Zamboanga City, are now locked in a detention facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents clamped down four drug den operators in a sting in Barangay Talon-Talon in Zamboanga City on Saturday night.

The operation was laid with the help of local officials and policemen.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9, on Monday said that they would prosecute the suspects, Henry Daniel Soriano, Rosebie Hilacio, Alvin Mark Haili and Totoh Jama, for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

All four of them were immediately detained after trading P41,300 worth of shabu with PDEA-9 agents and plainclothes personnel of the Zamboanga City Police Office in an entrapment operation on Saturday night in the vicinity of their drug den along Puerto Princesa Drive in Barangay Talon-Talon.

Local leaders confirmed that Soriano, Hilacio, Haili and Jama together operated the drug den, frequented by neighbors and villagers from other barangays around.

Besides shabu, PDEA-9 agents had also confiscated drug sniffing paraphernalia found inside their drug den. It is now locked and guarded by volunteer community watchmen.

vuukle comment

PDEA

ZAMBOANGA CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Villar files bill extending validity of vehicle registration

Villar files bill extending validity of vehicle registration

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar has filed a bill seeking an extension of the validity of the original and renewed registration...
Nation
fbtw

Government workers get freebies, discounts in September

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Government workers, including those who have already retired, are entitled to freebies and special discounts in September as part of the month-long celebration of the 124th Philippine Civil Service Anniver...
Nation
fbtw
Man shot dead over parking issue

Man shot dead over parking issue

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
A 27-year-old man was shot dead after engaging in a quarrel with three men over a parking space in Antipolo, Rizal on Sa...
Nation
fbtw
PNP urged: Intensify drug war in Camanava

PNP urged: Intensify drug war in Camanava

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has ordered the Philippine National Police to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs...
Nation
fbtw
Pakistani held for hit-and-run

Pakistani held for hit-and-run

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Police arrested a Pakistani national after he ran over a woman in a hit-and-run accident in Parañaque, which was recorded...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 die in Misamis road mishap

3 die in Misamis road mishap

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 16 hours ago
Three people died while 48 others were injured in a collision involving a bus and a van in this town at dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City named &lsquo;most competitive&rsquo; city for fourth straight year

Quezon City named ‘most competitive’ city for fourth straight year

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
For the fourth consecutive year, Quezon City has been recognized as the most competitive, highly urbanized city by the Department...
Nation
fbtw
P19 million illegal vapes seized

P19 million illegal vapes seized

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Smuggled vape products valued at P19.075 million have been confiscated in separate operations in Manila and Laguna, the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
Hog raisers warned vs ASF vaccines sold online

Hog raisers warned vs ASF vaccines sold online

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) yesterday warned hog raisers against buying African swine...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with