Magnitude 6 quake jolts Northern Samar; aftershocks expected

This is a screengrab of Phivolcs' visualization of the earthquake / seismic activity on Aug. 19, 2024 / 11:39 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the waters off Northern Samar on Monday, according to Phivolcs.

In an advisory, the state seismologist said the earthquake was felt at 11:39 a.m. on Monday. It hit 34 kilometers north of the municipality of Pambujan.

Phivolcs said it was expecting aftershocks but no damage from the quake.

This was followed by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake 29 kilometers north of the municipality of Pambujan, according to another advisory issued minutes later by the state volcanologist.

