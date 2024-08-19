Magnitude 6 quake jolts Northern Samar; aftershocks expected
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the waters off Northern Samar on Monday, according to Phivolcs.
In an advisory, the state seismologist said the earthquake was felt at 11:39 a.m. on Monday. It hit 34 kilometers north of the municipality of Pambujan.
Phivolcs said it was expecting aftershocks but no damage from the quake.
This was followed by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake 29 kilometers north of the municipality of Pambujan, according to another advisory issued minutes later by the state volcanologist.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
