Magnitude 5.7 quake jolts Northern Samar; aftershocks expected

This is a screengrab of Phivolcs' visualization of the earthquake / seismic activity on Aug. 19, 2024 / 11:39 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:48 p.m.) — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the waters off Northern Samar on Monday, according to Phivolcs.

In an advisory, state seismologists said the earthquake was felt at 11:39 a.m. on Monday. It hit 34 kilometers north of the municipality of Pambujan.

Phivolcs first reported a magnitude 6.0 earthquake before downgrading it to 5.7.

The agency said said it was expecting aftershocks but no damage from the tremors.

This was followed by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake 29 kilometers north of the municipality of Pambujan, according to another advisory issued minutes later by the state volcanologist.

Reported intensities

These are the reported intensities felt in various parts of Visayas, which refer to the reports of people who felt the earthquake.

Intensity 5 (strong)

Northern Samar: Bobon, Catarman, Laoang, Lavezares, Palapag, Rosario, and San Roque

Intensity 4 (moderately strong)

Sorsogon: Pilar and City of Sorsogon

Intensity 3 (weak)

Albay: City of Legazpi and City of Tabaco

Catanduanes: Viray

Masbate: City of Masbate

Leyte: Burauen and Javier

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)