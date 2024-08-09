LRT-1 suspends weekend operations to give way for Cavite extension

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit-Line 1 operations will be suspended in the remaining weekends of August to give way for extension operations, the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) said on Friday.

According to the LRMC, operations will be halted to give way to the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Here are the dates when the LRT-1 will be closed:

August 17 to 18

August 24 to 25

August 31 to September 1

“During these periods, no commercial train service will be available from Fernando Poe Jr. Station to Baclaran Station,” the LRMC said on its Facebook page.

The LRMC explained that it plans to integrate the operations of five new stations in Phase 1 from Redemptorist-Aseana Station to Dr. Santos (formerly Sucat), with the current systems of the Fernando Poe Jr. station to Baclaran station.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and the local governments of Quezon City, Caloocan City, Manila and Pasay City are aware of the upcoming shutdown and will assist affected commuters.

The LRMC said that it is coordinating with the LTFRB for additional buses.