^

Headlines

LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 'nearly completed' at 98.2% progress rate

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 7, 2024 | 4:51pm
LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 'nearly completed' at 98.2% progress rate
Photo shows the LRT-1 Dr. Santos Station
Released / Light Rail Manila Corporation

MANILA, Philippines — The construction of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 is progressing as scheduled at 98.2% completion rate, as it remains on track for its target commercial opening in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Said project will add 6.2 kilometers to the existing LRT-1 system from Baclaran Station in Pasay City to Dr. Santos Station in Paranaque City, resulting in an improved connectivity to southern Metro Manila.

"We are grateful to Secretary Bautista for taking the time to visit the project site and for the support given by the DOTr," said Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) general manager Enrico Benipayo this Friday.

"We also extend our sincere appreciation to our contractors, Bouygues and Alstom, and to the whole LRMC team for their commitment in making this crucial infrastructure project a reality."

 

 

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista likewise commended LRMC and its partner contractors for the "substantial completion" of the upcoming five new stations, namely:

  • Redemptorist Station: 97.4% progress rate
  • MIA Station: 97.2% progress rate
  • Asia World Station: 90.4% progress rate
  • Ninoy Aquino Station: 93.5% progress rate
  • Dr. Santos Station: 97.7% progress rate

Among those who joined the "high-level" site inspection were Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes, Paranaque City District 1 Representative Congress Edwin Olivarez, Paranaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Philippines Chief Representative Takema Sakamoto, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Administrator Atty. Hernando Cabrera and Embassy of Japan Representative Masahi Ide.

Olivares added that the new stations would also make commuting easier for those in Parañaque and nearby Metro Manila cities since it easily connects with the rest of the LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 systems.

Increased accessibility for passengers

All new stations boast of two elevators per station to ensure accessiblity for people with disabilities. Escalators will also be serving both northbound and southbound passengers to ensure aa smooth flow of traffic.

Guiding visually impaired passengers will be tacticle paving or "detectable warning surfaces," which will be located from the station entrance 'til the boarding platforms.

Real-time passenger information systems will also display train arrival and departture times, keeping commuters informed. Breastfeeding rooms will also be made available for mothers, aside from 24/7 CCTV monitoring.

LRT-1 Dr. Santos Station, which will be the end terminal for phase 1, will also serve as a major transit hub through ana intermodal facility complete with bays for public buses, jeepneys, taxis, private cars, etc.

"The nearing completion of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 is a testament to the government and private sector’s commitment to improving public transportation in the country," says Benipayo.

"An excellence showcase of how public private partnership (PPP) works, this project underscores LRMC’s commitment to providing a safe, convenient, and passenger-centric commuting experience for everyone."

vuukle comment

CAVITE EXTENSION

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

LIGHT RAIL MANILA CORPORATION

LRT-1
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'

Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 day ago
Former senator Richard Gordon calls the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. scandal the “biggest scam.”
Headlines
fbtw
China has backed Philippine maritime zone &ndash; Carpio

China has backed Philippine maritime zone – Carpio

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
By recognizing a 1900 treaty as among those regulating the Philippine territory, China has inadvertently supported Manila’s...
Headlines
fbtw
76% of Filipinos see China as biggest threat to country

76% of Filipinos see China as biggest threat to country

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Results of the poll conducted in March showed that 76% of adult Filipinos view China as the top threat to the country.&n...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA urged to prepare for legal action amid Beijing's South China Sea detention plan

DFA urged to prepare for legal action amid Beijing's South China Sea detention plan

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino called on the Department of Foreign Affairs to be ready with legal actions against China that threaten...
Headlines
fbtw
Government can&rsquo;t track source of P6.1 billion for Bamban POGO

Government can’t track source of P6.1 billion for Bamban POGO

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Government agencies including the Anti-Money Laundering Council were unable to trace the source of the estimated P6.1 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reduced tariff rates to cut down rice prices &mdash; DA

Reduced tariff rates to cut down rice prices — DA

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 9 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is optimistic that cutting rice tariffs will lead to a significant drop in retail prices, according...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys sees China as greatest threat &ndash; OCTA survey

Pinoys sees China as greatest threat – OCTA survey

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
As its aggression at sea continues to escalate, China is perceived by three in every four Filipinos as the “greatest...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite external threats, Philippines not declaring war &ndash; Marcos Jr.

Despite external threats, Philippines not declaring war – Marcos Jr.

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
While emphasizing that the Philippines is not declaring war on anyone, President Marcos yesterday vowed to enhance the military’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with