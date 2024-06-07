LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 'nearly completed' at 98.2% progress rate

MANILA, Philippines — The construction of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 is progressing as scheduled at 98.2% completion rate, as it remains on track for its target commercial opening in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Said project will add 6.2 kilometers to the existing LRT-1 system from Baclaran Station in Pasay City to Dr. Santos Station in Paranaque City, resulting in an improved connectivity to southern Metro Manila.

"We are grateful to Secretary Bautista for taking the time to visit the project site and for the support given by the DOTr," said Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) general manager Enrico Benipayo this Friday.

"We also extend our sincere appreciation to our contractors, Bouygues and Alstom, and to the whole LRMC team for their commitment in making this crucial infrastructure project a reality."

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista likewise commended LRMC and its partner contractors for the "substantial completion" of the upcoming five new stations, namely:

Redemptorist Station : 97.4% progress rate

: 97.4% progress rate MIA Station : 97.2% progress rate

: 97.2% progress rate Asia World Station : 90.4% progress rate

: 90.4% progress rate Ninoy Aquino Station : 93.5% progress rate

: 93.5% progress rate Dr. Santos Station: 97.7% progress rate

Among those who joined the "high-level" site inspection were Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Romando Artes, Paranaque City District 1 Representative Congress Edwin Olivarez, Paranaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Philippines Chief Representative Takema Sakamoto, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Administrator Atty. Hernando Cabrera and Embassy of Japan Representative Masahi Ide.

Olivares added that the new stations would also make commuting easier for those in Parañaque and nearby Metro Manila cities since it easily connects with the rest of the LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 systems.

Increased accessibility for passengers

All new stations boast of two elevators per station to ensure accessiblity for people with disabilities. Escalators will also be serving both northbound and southbound passengers to ensure aa smooth flow of traffic.

Guiding visually impaired passengers will be tacticle paving or "detectable warning surfaces," which will be located from the station entrance 'til the boarding platforms.

Real-time passenger information systems will also display train arrival and departture times, keeping commuters informed. Breastfeeding rooms will also be made available for mothers, aside from 24/7 CCTV monitoring.

LRT-1 Dr. Santos Station, which will be the end terminal for phase 1, will also serve as a major transit hub through ana intermodal facility complete with bays for public buses, jeepneys, taxis, private cars, etc.

"The nearing completion of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 is a testament to the government and private sector’s commitment to improving public transportation in the country," says Benipayo.

"An excellence showcase of how public private partnership (PPP) works, this project underscores LRMC’s commitment to providing a safe, convenient, and passenger-centric commuting experience for everyone."