^

Nation

Drunk motorcycle riders die in Kidapawan City road mishap

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 6:49pm
Drunk motorcycle riders die in Kidapawan City road mishap
Riders Jimboy Tanggaan and Roel Cornejo both died on the spot when their motorcycles collided along a national highway in Barangay Mateo in Kidapawan City.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Two motorists, both under the influence of liquor, died on the spot after their motorcycles collided head-on in Barangay Mateo in Kidapawan City on Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Dominador Palgan, Jr, Kidapawan City police chief, told reporters on Tuesday that friends of the fatalities, Jimboy Tanggaan, 44, and the 55-year-old Roel Cornejo, had confirmed to investigators that they were both drunk when they figured in the accident.

Witnesses told reporters and policemen who responded to the incident that the speeding motorcycles of Tanggaan and Cornejo first swerved left and right while traversing opposite directions of the highway before they hit each other in the center of the thoroughfare.

Tanggaan and Cornejo, who were not wearing crash helmets, died instantly when their heads hit the concrete pavement as they fell from their motorcycles.

Barangay officials and police investigators have found out that Tanggaan did not have a valid driver’s license and that the two motorcycles that crashed are not registered with the Land Transportation Office.

vuukle comment

KIDAPAWAN CITY

ROAD ACCIDENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Remove travel tax for economy class passengers&rsquo;

‘Remove travel tax for economy class passengers’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Invoking the constitutional right to travel, Sen. Raffy Tulfo is pushing for a bill that will remove the travel tax imposed...
Nation
fbtw
PRA: 2 reclamation projects in Manila Bay OK&rsquo;d

PRA: 2 reclamation projects in Manila Bay OK’d

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
Two of 13 reclamation projects in Manila Bay have been allowed to proceed by the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).
Nation
fbtw
Garcia seeks United States DOJ help

Garcia seeks United States DOJ help

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia is seeking the assistance of the United States Department of Justice...
Nation
fbtw
Baste dared to charge Davao region cop chief

Baste dared to charge Davao region cop chief

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Davao region police director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III yesterday dared Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte to file perjury...
Nation
fbtw
No PUVMP consolidation extension, LTFRB insists

No PUVMP consolidation extension, LTFRB insists

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The public utility vehicle modernization program’s franchise consolidation deadline will not be extended despite a Senate...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
South Korea opens doors to Pinoy caregivers

South Korea opens doors to Pinoy caregivers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
For the first time, Koreans are opening their households to Filipino caregivers.
Nation
fbtw
3 hurt as fire hits Makati tower

3 hurt as fire hits Makati tower

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
Three persons, including an elderly, were injured when a fire broke out on the 29th floor of the Burgundy Corporate Tower...
Nation
fbtw
JRRMMC offers free medical services for senior citizens

JRRMMC offers free medical services for senior citizens

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Free medical services are available for senior citizens at the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center this week.
Nation
fbtw
Pork supply stable despite Batangas ASF outbreak &mdash; Department of Agriculture

Pork supply stable despite Batangas ASF outbreak — Department of Agriculture

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) has given assurance that pork supply is adequate amid fresh outbreaks of African swine...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with