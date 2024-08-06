Drunk motorcycle riders die in Kidapawan City road mishap

Riders Jimboy Tanggaan and Roel Cornejo both died on the spot when their motorcycles collided along a national highway in Barangay Mateo in Kidapawan City.

COTABATO CITY — Two motorists, both under the influence of liquor, died on the spot after their motorcycles collided head-on in Barangay Mateo in Kidapawan City on Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Dominador Palgan, Jr, Kidapawan City police chief, told reporters on Tuesday that friends of the fatalities, Jimboy Tanggaan, 44, and the 55-year-old Roel Cornejo, had confirmed to investigators that they were both drunk when they figured in the accident.

Witnesses told reporters and policemen who responded to the incident that the speeding motorcycles of Tanggaan and Cornejo first swerved left and right while traversing opposite directions of the highway before they hit each other in the center of the thoroughfare.

Tanggaan and Cornejo, who were not wearing crash helmets, died instantly when their heads hit the concrete pavement as they fell from their motorcycles.

Barangay officials and police investigators have found out that Tanggaan did not have a valid driver’s license and that the two motorcycles that crashed are not registered with the Land Transportation Office.