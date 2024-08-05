Walang Pasok: September 2 declared special non-working holiday in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY — Malacañang declared Sept. 2, 2024, a Monday, as a special non-working holiday in Baguio City in celebration of the city’s 115th Charter anniversary on September 1, which falls on a Sunday.

The special non-working holiday was declared through Proclamation No. 641 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by authority of President FerdinandMarcos, Jr. on July 29,

“It is but fitting and proper that the city’s populace be given full opportunity to participate in the important occasion and enjoy the celebration of the city’s Charter anniversary and the activities lined up for the same," the proclamation read.

Earlier, the Office of the City Mayor of Baguio asked the Office of the President to declared September 2 this year a special non-working holiday in the city in lieu of Sunday, Sept.1, 2024 to enable the city’s residents to fully participate in the said occasion.

Republic Act 6710 declared every September 1 as Baguio Charter Day and a special non-working holiday in the city to commemorate the city’s founding anniversary.

However, the celebration of the city’s Charter anniversary this year falls on a Sunday.

The Philippine Commission declared Baguio City as the country’s second chartered city during a session held at the heart of the city on Sept. 1, 1909.