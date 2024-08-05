^

Nation

Walang Pasok: September 2 declared special non-working holiday in Baguio City

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 7:12pm
Walang Pasok: September 2 declared special non-working holiday in Baguio City
This undated file photo shows the city hall of Baguio.
Baguio City Facebook page

BAGUIO CITY — Malacañang declared Sept. 2, 2024, a Monday, as a special non-working holiday in Baguio City in celebration of the city’s 115th Charter anniversary on September 1, which falls on a Sunday.

The special non-working holiday was declared through Proclamation No. 641 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by authority of President FerdinandMarcos, Jr.  on July 29,

 “It is but fitting and proper that the city’s populace be given full opportunity to participate in the important occasion and enjoy the celebration of the city’s Charter anniversary and the activities lined up for the same," the proclamation read.

Earlier, the Office of the City Mayor of Baguio asked the Office of the President to declared September 2 this year a special non-working holiday in the city in lieu of Sunday, Sept.1, 2024 to enable the city’s residents to fully participate in the said occasion.

Republic Act 6710 declared every September 1 as Baguio Charter Day and a special non-working holiday in the city to commemorate the city’s founding anniversary.

However, the celebration of the city’s Charter anniversary this year falls on a Sunday.

The Philippine Commission declared Baguio City as the country’s second chartered city during a session held at the heart of the city on Sept. 1, 1909.

vuukle comment

BAGUIO CITY

WALANGPASOK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Increase pay of contractual government workers &mdash; FFW

Increase pay of contractual government workers — FFW

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The Federation of Free Workers (FFW) yesterday sought bigger pay for low-ranking and contractual government employees.
Nation
fbtw
Pagcor allows lotto in online games

Pagcor allows lotto in online games

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
Electronic gaming operators have been allowed to offer number games such as lottery to their customers, based on a July 2...
Nation
fbtw
University of the Philippines portable drug test now available

University of the Philippines portable drug test now available

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
A portable device that can detect designer drugs in urine samples is now available in the Philippines, awaiting private partners...
Nation
fbtw
PCSO chief sues vlogger for defamation

PCSO chief sues vlogger for defamation

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
A complaint for defamation and invasion of privacy has been filed by Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general...
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Cops deployed for PUVMP &lsquo;unity walk&rsquo;

PNP: Cops deployed for PUVMP ‘unity walk’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Mobile patrols and other mobility assets will be deployed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) for today’s “unity...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Habagat' inducing rains, thunderstorms across Philippines

'Habagat' inducing rains, thunderstorms across Philippines

12 hours ago
The southwest monsoon on Monday, August 5 is likely to trigger rain showers and thunderstorms in several parts of the country...
Nation
fbtw
P38.8 million marijuana from Thailand seized

P38.8 million marijuana from Thailand seized

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Customs officials confiscated P38.8 million worth of marijuana from Thailand at the Manila International Container Port ...
Nation
fbtw
4 nabbed for cable theft in Quezon City

4 nabbed for cable theft in Quezon City

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Quezon City Police District on Saturday arrested a minor and three others for alleged cable theft and possession of ...
Nation
fbtw
Review Manila health permit policy &mdash; teachers

Review Manila health permit policy — teachers

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
The Manila City government should review its “questionable” health permit policy amid “inconsistencies”...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with