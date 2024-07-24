La Mesa Dam nears spill level due to Typhoon Carina

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:12 p.m.)— Water levels in La Mesa Dam have escalated on Wednesday and are inches away from its reach spill level due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

According to the latest water level table from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), La Mesa Dam is at 80.02 meters as of 4:00 p.m and will overflow once it reaches 80.15 meters.

PAGASA warned that a potential water spill could affect low-lying areas near the Tullahan River.

The possible affected areas are as follows:

Quezon City: Fairview, Forest Hills subdivision, Quirino Highway, Sta. Quiteria, and San Bartolome

Valenzuela: Barangay Ligon, North Expressway, and La Huerta Subdivision

Malabon City

PAGASA advised residents near the river banks to be alert for possible flooding due to the inclement weather.

The hydrological condition of La Mesa Dam will be continuously monitored, with updates provided to other government agencies and local authorities.