Nation

La Mesa Dam nears spill level due to Typhoon Carina

Gabriell Christel Galang - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 4:01pm
La Mesa Dam
Wikimedia Commons / dnumde

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:12 p.m.)— Water levels in La Mesa Dam have escalated on Wednesday and are inches away from its reach spill level due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

According to the latest water level table from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), La Mesa Dam is at 80.02 meters as of 4:00 p.m and will overflow once it reaches 80.15 meters.

PAGASA warned that a potential water spill could affect low-lying areas near the Tullahan River.

The possible affected areas are as follows:

  • Quezon City: Fairview, Forest Hills subdivision, Quirino Highway, Sta. Quiteria, and San Bartolome
  • Valenzuela: Barangay Ligon, North Expressway, and La Huerta Subdivision
  • Malabon City

PAGASA advised residents near the river banks to be alert for possible flooding due to the inclement weather.

The hydrological condition of La Mesa Dam will be continuously monitored, with updates provided to other government agencies and local authorities.

LA MESA DAM

PAGASA

WATER LEVEL
Philstar
Butchoy, Carina, habagat: 8 dead, 2 hurt in Mindanao

Butchoy, Carina, habagat: 8 dead, 2 hurt in Mindanao

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
Four of the deaths were in Zamboanga while one each was confirmed in Northern Mindanao, Davao and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region...
Nation
LIVE LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on July 23 due to 'Carina'

LIVE LIST: Flooded areas in Metro Manila on July 23 due to 'Carina'

1 day ago
Several parts of Pasay City, Mandaluyong City, Quezon City and Manila have been flooded due to the heavy rains brought by...
Nation
2 women found buried in Quezon province

2 women found buried in Quezon province

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
Two women, including one who had been missing for a month, were found buried in Lucena, Quezon on Monday.
Nation
Quezon City mayor among &lsquo;2024 Outstanding Government Workers&rsquo; semi-finalists

Quezon City mayor among ‘2024 Outstanding Government Workers’ semi-finalists

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is among the 26 semi-finalists of the “2024 Search for Outstanding Government Workers”...
Nation
Monsoon brings heavy flooding to Metro

Monsoon brings heavy flooding to Metro

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
Metro Manila experienced heavy flooding in various areas yesterday due to the southwest monsoon.
Nation
NBI, PNP findings show &lsquo;polvoron&rsquo; video fake

NBI, PNP findings show ‘polvoron’ video fake

17 hours ago
The people behind a viral video supposedly showing President Marcos using illegal drugs will face criminal charges after forensic...
Nation
1 dead in Caloocan blaze

1 dead in Caloocan blaze

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
A woman was killed in a fire that hit a residential area in Bagong Barrio, Caloocan before dawn yesterday.
Nation
Teen hacker nabbed in General Santos

Teen hacker nabbed in General Santos

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A 16-year-old boy who allegedly hacked the computer systems of government agencies and private institutions has been arrested...
Nation
Ex-Cavite mayor cleared of graft

Ex-Cavite mayor cleared of graft

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
A former mayor in Cavite has been acquitted in a graft case involving the alleged illegal operation of a dumpsite.
Nation
Farmer, son dead, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur road mishap

Farmer, son dead, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur road mishap

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
A Moro farmer and his son died while three others were badly hurt after a speeding van rammed the tricycle carrying them...
Nation
