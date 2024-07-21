QC suspends classes, 'Brigada Eskwela' on SONA day

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City local government unit (LGU) has announced the suspension of classes and the "Brigada Eskwela" activities for public schools on Monday.

In an announcement on Sunday, the Quezon City government said that classes are suspended to prevent individuals from being caught in anticipated traffic congestion, as certain roads will be closed for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“Layon nitong hikayatin ang lahat na makinig sa State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at maiwasang maipit ang publiko sa trapiko (The aim is to encourage everyone to listen to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) and to prevent the public from getting stuck in traffic),” the announcement read.

The Quezon City government also announced a liquor ban for Monday, starting at 12:01 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m.

Gun ban

The Philippine National Police (PNP) started enforcing a gun ban in Metro Manila on Saturday in preparation for the SONA. The gun ban will end on Tuesday, July 23.

During this period, all Permits to Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR) are suspended in the National Capital Region. Only members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other law enforcement agencies on official duty and in uniform are permitted to carry firearms.

Road closures

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, the Batasan-IBP road will be closed to motorists.

In a traffic advisory, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that the southbound portions of Commonwealth Avenue will have a zipper lane to accommodate officials and guests going to the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

The MMDA advised drivers to use the following alternate routes to avoid anticipated heavy traffic on Commonwealth Avenue and around the Batasang Pambansa Complex.