Magnitude 7.1 quake jolts Mindanao areas

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted the Moro Gulf and several areas in Mindanao yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs regional field monitoring officer Allan Rommel Labayog said the quake occurred at 10:13 a.m., some 133 kilometers southwest of Palimbang in Sultan Kudarat.

The quake was felt at Intensity 4 in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, and Intensity 3 in Mati in Davao Oriental and Glan in Sarangani.

Intensity 2 was felt in Maragusan, Davao de Oro; Tagum, Davao del Norte; Libungan and Tulunan in Cotabato; Kiamba, Maitum and Malapatan in Sarangani; Koronadal in South Cotabato and General Santos City.

No tsunami alert was raised for the quake, which was not expected to cause damage to property, but may generate aftershocks. – Rudy Santos