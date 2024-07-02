^

Nation

Measles outbreak in BARMM contained, vaccination campaign still on

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 2, 2024 | 6:20pm
Measles outbreak in BARMM contained, vaccination campaign still on
Shahana Joy Duerme Mangasar of the Philippine Information Center 12 and Bangsamoro Health Minister Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr. discuss health issues in Bangsamoro region at a public forum in Cotabato City on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The recent measles outbreak in the Bangsamoro region that affected almost 700 children has been addressed and the regional government’s vaccination campaign remained to prevent its repeat, a senior health official said.

Three children perished in the outbreak from March to April this year.

BARMM's health minister, the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Monera Sinolinding Jr., told reporters, at a Philippine Information Agency-12 forum Tuesday that the outbreak declaration had been lifted several weeks ago.

“Even so, our vaccination efforts are still on as a mitigation measure,” Sinolinding, designated health minister by BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim just in May, said.

Sinolinding said they have also facilitated the release of the overdue Health Emergency Allowance, or HEA, in recent weeks to health workers in BARMM’s six provinces and three cities. The HEA, which the national government issues, is a special incentive for the workers' involvement in programs protecting local communities from COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.

"That, we did in the most transparent manner," Sinolinding said.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Marawi and Cotabato.

Tuesday's PIA-initiated forum at a local function facility was hosted by Shahana Joy Duerme Mangasar, the agency's information center manager for Cotabato province.

vuukle comment

BARMM

MEASLES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
7 held for selling government posts, promotions

7 held for selling government posts, promotions

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
A man allegedly posing as an official in the administration of President Marcos and six others allegedly involved in the sale...
Nation
fbtw
Mobile clinics ready for deployment in provinces

Mobile clinics ready for deployment in provinces

22 hours ago
Malacañang recently launched state-of-the-art mobile primary care facilities that will bring medical services closer...
Nation
fbtw

3 mail-order brides stopped at Cebu airport

By Evelyn Macairan | 22 hours ago
Three Filipino women believed to be victims of a mail-order bride scheme have been prevented from boarding their flights to China, the Bureau of Immigration said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Philippines oldest political prisoner freed from Bilibid

Philippines oldest political prisoner freed from Bilibid

By Daphne Galvez | 22 hours ago
After several appeals from human rights groups, the government finally released the country’s oldest political prisoner...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon Volcano may erupt anew &ndash; Phivolcs

Kanlaon Volcano may erupt anew – Phivolcs

By Gilbert Bayoran | 22 hours ago
Another phreatic eruption of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island is possible, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Binay opens new Makati police, fire stations

Binay opens new Makati police, fire stations

By Nillicent Bautista | 22 hours ago
Makati Mayor Abby Binay inaugurated yesterday the city’s new central police and fire stations in Barangay San Anto...
Nation
fbtw

Special holiday in Pasig today

By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
President Marcos has declared July 2 a special non-working day in Pasig to allow its residents to celebrate the city’s founding anniversary.
Nation
fbtw

Cebu rural bank execs convicted of falsification

By Daphne Galvez | 22 hours ago
Nineteen officials and employees of a rural bank in Cebu have been convicted for falsifying documents to defraud the financial institution, the Department of Justice said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
CHR backs government efforts to eliminate hunger

CHR backs government efforts to eliminate hunger

By Janvic Mateo | 22 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights yesterday expressed support for President Marcos’ directive to implement a whole-of-government...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with