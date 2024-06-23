Phivolcs monitors degassing in Taal Volcano

Phivolcs said that degassing, which generated thick plumes that rose 2,400 meters and drifted northwest, was monitored between 1:30 a.m. to 7:55 a.m. yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Degassing activity was again monitored at the Taal Volcano early yesterday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

It also said that sulfur dioxide emissions reached 4,641 tons on Thursday.

The agency clarified though that significant degassing of volcanic gas has been noted since March 2021.

Phivolcs reminded the public that Alert Level 1 or low-level unrest is still maintained over Taal Volcano. It also recorded one volcanic tremor, which lasted four minutes, since Friday.

State volcanologists warned that entry into the Permanent Danger Zone, especially the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, should be prohibited as steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and other hazards may occur.